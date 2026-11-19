For a time, educated liberals felt that it was their duty to stay informed on current events. These days, they are among those checking out.

Chris Hodges is a real-estate agent in her fifties who lives with her husband in Madison, Georgia, a pretty little town fifty miles east of Atlanta.

A vivacious and bespectacled Democrat, Hodges was, for most of her adult life, a news junkie. She watched “Morning Joe” on M.S. N.B. C., listened to National Public Radio all day, and read the New Yorkand this magazine in between.

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She helped bring journalists of note to Madison’s cultural center, to speak about their work. One of her daughters studied journalism in college, and Hodges eagerly sought out internship opportunities and story ideas for her.

Then, two years ago, Hodges began to give up. She traded the news for “true-crime B.S. and TikTok,” she told me recently. Why the change?

“Apathy,” Hodges said. “Exhausted whiplash. Does anything I say or do really matter? The Earth is burning and no one cares.

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” The disconnect was personal, too: she did not consider herself to be an angry person, but she felt angry all the time—at Trump, mostly, but plenty of others in the news drew her ire. Hodges continued, wearily, “I just want to focus on the here and now with close friends and family, and up my mah-jongg game. So, basically: I’ve given up and I want to say, ‘I told ya so.

’ ” A few weeks ago, on the night of the midterm elections, Hodges went to bed early.

“I did not watch any of it,” she said. “I woke up to the blue bomb. I had all the e-mails and the texts. My friend’s, like, ‘Can you believe this?

’ And I’m, like, ‘What fresh hell? ’ ” Hodges is one of a growing number of Americans who have decentered news from their lives.

Benjamin Toff, the director of the journalism center at the University of Minnesota, has been studying news avoidance for ten years—essentially since the beginning of its interest to scholars—and, in 2024, he co-authored an award-winning book on the subject, “now say that they sometimes or often actively avoid the news, a number that has been steadily ticking up since the first Trump Administration.

“There are a lot of different groups within that,” Toff explained. “The people doing it for wellness and mental-health reasons; the parents of young kids who feel like they don’t have time or want to avoid the doom and gloom at home; the political obsessives who feel addicted or angry when they tune in; conservative-news skeptics who are avoiding because they think it’s all lies.

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” Block Clubwith the rat hole on them, alongside other “Natural Wonders of Chicago,” including “Chance the Snapper,” an alligator that somehow ended up, for a time, in the lagoon at Humboldt Park, and a giant turtle nicknamed Chonk. Jeremiah Wallace, a twenty-five-year-old voting-rights organizer from the South Side, told me that he followed the rat-hole saga. Block Club is his No. 1 news source these days.

“With the political state of the world right now, and this country specifically, there’s a lot of stories and news that bring people down,” Wallace said. “So it’s important to have something that we can laugh at and learn from that’s about the city where we live. ” Still, even fun news has a way of taking a turn.

Tufano told me, “People were very upset when we reported”—after thethe news—“that it was technically possibly a squirrel, not a rat, that had created that hole. ” She sighed.

“Journalism doesn’t always have a satisfying conclusion. ” Meanwhile, in Madison, Georgia, Chris Hodges, the real-estate agent, began dipping her toes back into the news following the midterms.

“I do want to watch it from the historical perspective,” she told me recently. “I’ve never experienced anything like this before, ever. ” But she does not think she’ll return to her peak consumption levels.

“It’ll probably be more like with Obama where you kind of just trusted that everything was going to be O.K. ,” Hodges said. “You had faith in the country. ” ♦