'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Season 2 Completed but Premiere Date Uncertain Amid Crowded Marvel 2026 Slate

Marvel Studios confirms production wrap on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 but no release date yet. The delay is attributed to an overcrowded 2026 schedule including new X-Men '97, VisionQuest, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Avengers: Doomsday. Teases include Norman Osborn's storyline, the debut of Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, and Venom's arrival. A third season is already in development.

Marvel 's animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has completed production on its second season, but a premiere date remains unannounced due to a crowded 2026 release slate.

Marvel Studios' Head of Production, Brad Winderbaum, confirmed the season is finished but noted the challenge of finding the right moment to launch it amidst other major projects like X-Men '97 Season 2, VisionQuest, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Avengers: Doomsday. Winderbaum emphasized the studio's desire to give the series space to breathe. He also teased narrative developments, praising Colman Domingo's performance as Norman Osborn and revealing the introduction of Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen and Venom, which will raise the stakes.

Despite the delay, a third season is already in development. The news highlights Marvel's strategic scheduling and the continued expansion of its animated TV universe





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Marvel Spider-Man Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Animation Disney+ Release Date 2026 Slate X-Men '97 Visionquest Avengers: Doomsday Colman Domingo Norman Osborn Gwen Stacy Spider-Gwen Venom Brad Winderbaum Marvel Studios

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