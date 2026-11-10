Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Composers Preview Season 2 and Nintendo Wish List

Composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson preview Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 with more characters, a wider universe, and bold comic-inspired twists.

Composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, who work on Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, previewed season 2 of the Disney+ series in an interview with Bleeding Cool. The duo discussed what lies ahead for the show and also revealed that Nintendo sits near the top of their wish list for future projects.

In the conversation, Birenberg and Robinson said the second season will expand the show's universe while continuing to subvert fan expectations. Their remarks combined a preview of the new season with a broader look at the franchises they would most like to score next.

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Season 2 Expands the Spider-Man Universe

Birenberg and Robinson said Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 will introduce a large number of characters, and that the universe grows more than a little bit compared with the first season. The composers said the season is especially exciting for viewers who know the Spider-Man lore and the comics.

According to the composers, the new season will follow a familiar structure to season 1 but will not be done the same way. Birenberg and Robinson said many of the same ingredients are present, while the storytelling is designed to surprise audiences who expect a straightforward retread.

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Robinson and Birenberg also said they had a lot of fun working on the season and felt it turned out great. Their comments suggest the music team approached the new episodes as an opportunity to build on the established sound of the series.

Nintendo and Final Fantasy Named as Dream Projects

Birenberg and Robinson named Final Fantasy as a dream project, while joking about how difficult it is to adapt a beloved franchise because fans have strong expectations. The composers said that whatever is made from Final Fantasy, some fans will not be happy.

The duo said Star Fox is a top Nintendo wish for them. Birenberg said he would love to score a straight-up Star Fox movie, noting that he spent countless hours playing Star Fox 64. He also said the game's music is already quite cinematic, which would make it a very fun score to write.

Birenberg and Robinson also expressed hope for a future Super Smash Bros. movie crossover. The composers said they would be interested in working on a Nintendo project in the future, and they listed other properties they have long wanted to explore, including Sonic, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Power Rangers.

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Composers Discuss Future Projects and Industry Hopes

The composers said they have been talking about future projects for a long time, and their wish list reflects a wide range of gaming and animation brands. Birenberg also speculated that Nintendo's film partners might pursue a Donkey Kong movie, though he presented this as a guess rather than an announcement.

Birenberg and Robinson noted that Spider-Man and Street Fighter are both on their resume of adaptations, and that they would like to continue expanding into new screen and game properties. Their comments reflect an interest in working across animation, film, and video games.

Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the immediate focus for the pair, and the interview indicates that fans can expect more characters, a broader universe, and storytelling that deliberately departs from expectations. The source does not provide a premiere date for the new season, so audiences should watch Disney+ and official Marvel Animation channels for scheduling updates.