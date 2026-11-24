Nearly six million people are expected to fly this Thanksgiving. If your flight gets canceled or significantly delayed, here's what the airline owes you and what the credit card you booked with might pick up.

Flight cancellations often leave travelers with unexpected expenses like meals and hotels. Travelers may also find coverage through credit card protections for delays or interruptions.

SALT LAKE CITY — Usually it's things like weather or maintenance that lead to flight delays and cancellations. Sometimes, apparently, delays can also happen when federal routers go berzerk. That's the latest excuse being given for why all planes were grounded on November 13. Getting your airfare back is one thing.

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Paying for a hotel, a car or meals you never planned on is a whole other stack of bills. Travelers have clear rights when a delay or cancellation is the airline's fault and fewer rights when when the circumstances are not in the carriers' control. But travelers may still have some protections under an airline's policies — or even their credit card's.

Nastro said the refund rules apply whether it's weather, an FAA ground stop or even the airline deciding to cancel because fuel is too expensive.

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"Each airline has its own policies," the U.S. Department of Transportation says. "While some airlines offer these amenities to passengers, others may not provide amenities to stranded passengers. " Take Delta Air Lines, which has a hub at Salt Lake City International Airport. If a delay or cancellation is within Delta's control and leaves you waiting at least three hours past your scheduled departure,if one is available through the airline, plus a ride to and from the hotel.

If Delta can't book you a room and you book your own, the airline says it will reimburse reasonable hotel and transportation costs. You may also have protections you didn't realize you had, depending on which credit card you have and whether you used it to pay for your flight. It's basically like insurance. Some cards offer trip delay coverage, which can reimburse you for food and other expenses if your flight is delayed long enough.

Some also offer trip interruption coverage, which can cover prepaid expenses if you have to cut your trip short. The Trump administration formally dropped the Biden-era plan in November 2025, before it became a rule. The U.S. Department of Transportation had been weighing cash payouts of $200 to $300 for domestic flights that arrived three to six hours late because of something the airline controlled, like a crew scheduling problem.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. These Utah ski resorts open this week