After 2008, finance bros and young socialists both turned to the late Perry Mehrling. Soon, everyone else might.

Sometime in 2009, a few chapters of an unpublished book began making the rounds inside the Treasury Department. The small group coordinating the government’s emergency response was putting in 80-hour weeks, their inboxes stuffed with postmortems of the financial crisis.

“You didn’t have time to read everything,” says Morgan Ricks, who was on that team. Most of what hemanage to look at proved unhelpful, offering only “a vague conception of systemic risk. ” But these chapters were different.

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“You would read them,” Ricks tells me, “and a light bulb would go off. ” Their author was Perry Mehrling, then an economics professor at Barnard College. He rarely published in the profession’s top journals, spending much of his career studying the history of economics — a specialty that, as Ricks puts it, has never held “a central place in the pantheon of economic thought.

” In fact, when Mehrling’s work first landed in his inbox, Ricks “had never heard his name. ” But when Mehrling died last month at 67, he’d become famous in his own way, mourned by traders and regulators, financial journalists and podcasters, democratic socialists and unapologetic capitalists alike. Tyler Cowen, the libertarian economist, said he was a “big fan” of Mehrling’s work; the left-leaning Columbia historian Adam Tooze praised Mehrling’s “exceptional clarity”;What did this unlikely coalition see in Mehrling?

Mostly, a usable picture of the economy, one the late professor called the “Money View. ” Mehrling thought the standard approaches in both academic economics and finance were missing something fundamental. Economists, he, saw “a world of commodity production and exchange,” of goods being made and traded. Theorists of finance saw “a world of asset pricing,” of figuring out what stocks and bonds are worth.

Both assumed traders would never struggle to access cash, treating money as a convenient medium of exchange but nothing more. Mehrling’s “Money View” began from a different premise: The most important action in the economy isn’t the flow of goods or the pricing of assets, but everyone’s daily, existential struggle to pay their bills on time.

Before the 2008 crash, economists had largely lost interest in how actual financial institutions worked, preferring to build models of the economy from mathematical first principles instead. The resulting equations were internally consistent, sure, but built on assumptions so extreme that they had little to say about how people acted in the real world. When the crash came, it blindsided most of the discipline. But not Mehrling.

“He was way ahead of the economics profession,” Ricks says, “and he understood it better than virtually any policymakers, including those at the Federal Reserve. ” Mehrling had spent his career stubbornly ignoring the trends in his field. Instead, he studied markets like an anthropologist. An undergraduate in one of Mehrling’s courses might be assigned the, the thick handbook traders kept on their desks.

“In some sense,” he told his students, “what this course is all about is teaching you to read theStudying how banks and businesses actually operated gave Mehrling a very different view of the financial system. We tend to picture the global economy as a collection of national economies, each churning out piles of goods and services.

As Mehrling saw it, though, the economy isn’t just about physical stuff, and it certainly isn’t sliced up by anything as quaint as national borders. It’s better understood as a single web of payments and IOUs crisscrossing the world with little regard for where one country ends and another begins. Some of these IOUs are relatively small: Your rent comes due once a month; your boss has to make payroll every two weeks.

On a vastly larger scale, banks fund themselves partly by borrowing huge sums overnight. Each morning they have to pay those sums back, usually by taking out new loans. Every day, the system has to settle up; usually, it does.

When the economy is humming along, people “will take all kinds of funny pieces of paper as payment,” says Thomas Ferguson, a longtime friend of Mehrling’s and the research director at the Institute for New Economic Thinking , which supported his work. Usually, nobody thinks about it. During periods of panic, though, everyone does. And what Mehrling called the “hierarchy of money” — the pecking order of which promises count as money and to what extent — suddenly becomes all-important.

This is roughly what happened during the financial crisis. Over the previous three decades, a huge market for short-term IOUs had taken hold, spanning overnight loans, short-term corporate debt, and shares in money-market funds. Investors treated these IOUs as virtually as good as bank deposits. Still, many of those instruments depended, one way or another, on home mortgages.

When banks borrowed cash overnight, for instance, they sometimes handed over bonds made of bad housing debt as a guarantee that they would pay it back. Firms like Lehman Brothers, loaded up on subprime home loans, issued other IOUs, like corporate debt. Once homeowners began defaulting, short-term lenders couldn’t tell which firms were still sound, so they stopped lending to all of them.

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That was a disaster for the big banks, which relied on freshly borrowed money to meet their obligations each day. When they tried to sell assets to raise cash — scrambling up the “hierarchy of money”— they discovered that everyone else was doing the same. Prices plunged, nearly bringing down the financial system. When subprime mortgage losses first began roiling the financial system in 2007, the Federal Reserve mostly lent cash to struggling banks against their shaky assets.

But the problem, as Mehrling saw it, was that no one would buy enough of those IOUs, so their prices kept falling. The central bank, Mehrling believed, would need to become the “dealer of last resort,” stepping in as the buyer itself. After Lehman collapsed in 2008, the Fed took up exactly this role, buying up troubled securities in bulk — and not just at home.

European megabanks had bought the same shaky mortgage bonds with borrowed money, so the Fed needed to save them, too. After all, the system Mehrling described didn’t look like a classroom globe, neatly divided into countries with their own currencies, GDPs, and trade balances. It looked more like the route map in the back of an inflight magazine, with arcs of dollar debt and credit looping from hub to hub. , are promises like any other.

“The commitments we make to one another,” he wrote, “form the very fabric of the society in which we live. ” Marriage is like that, he added, and so is credit. Mehrling, as Ferguson puts it, “was casting a lot of light on how markets were actually working. ” Ricks, for one, came away from Mehrling with a new way of thinking about his job.

“It wasn’t until I had read Perry’s work,” he tells me, “that I was able to say:? A few now claim they never did. But this is mostly “revisionist history,” Ricks says. Mehrling’s ideas have become so widely accepted that “some people who have been around for a long time pretend that they had understood this all along.

” Whether they cite him directly or not, central bankers and newsletter writers alike now see the economy the way Mehrling did.

“Once you start thinking that way,” says J.W. Mason, an economist at John Jay College, “it’s kind of everywhere. It’s all around you. ” Mehrling graduated from Harvard in 1981, at the tail end of another revolution in macroeconomics.

Out of practical necessity, an older generation of economists had paid close attention to banks and money markets. In the 1960s, the Fed didn’t simply announce a target for short-term interest rates, as it does today. Instead, it bought and sold government securities to control how much cash banks had on hand to lend and capped the interest they could pay depositors.

How those moves affected the economy depended upon how savers responded to them, so economists needed to pay close attention to their behavior. That approach worked well enough until the 1970s, when the economy stopped behaving the way the conventional models said it should. Prices would rise when unemployment fell, economists thought, because more spenders were competing for the same pile of goods.

After the 1973 oil embargo, though, inflation and joblessness surged at the same time, and the formulas economists used to forecast the economy no longer worked. According to the University of Chicago economist Robert Lucas, these old equations shared a fatal flaw: Models built on past data couldn’t anticipate how people would change their behavior once they came to expect inflation. The discipline chose to start from scratch.

Casting aside the mess of real-world observation, Lucas persuaded much of the field to rebuild macroeconomics from mathematical first principles, borrowing a framework devised in the 1950s by the economists Kenneth Arrow and Gérard Debreu.

“Lucas’s critiques of the existing models were very good,” the longtime Bank of England adviser Charles Goodhart tells me. But the assumptions he put in their place, Goodhart says, “were faulty. ” They’ve done “a lot of damage. ” The profession long claimed that a market economy could coordinate itself since prices would adjust until every good offered for sale could find a willing buyer.

In the 1950s, Arrow and Debreu proved mathematically that such a set of prices could exist. The world they modeled, though, was a bizarre one. Every economic contract across all of time would be struck on day one, covering every conceivable contingency . Every promise, moreover, would be honored to the letter.

Arrow himself, Goodhart tells me, “would never actually have believed that this was realistic. ” For one, this was a world with no need for cash, which people hold because they can’t be sure strangers will honor their IOUs. As the British economist Frank Hahn complained in a 1981 lecture, the “best developed model of the economy” couldn’t explain why money existed at all.

Lucas’s approach caught on anyway, Goodhart says, “because it was technically elegant, because it was mathematically attractive, and because it was new. ” Mehrling learned the new math as well as anyone. Before beginning his doctorate, he earned a master’s with distinction in econometrics and mathematical economics from the London School of Economics.

But it was at LSE, he recalled in a 2022, that the economist Douglas Gale mentioned that all of this meant “money” remained “a big unsolved problem in economics. ” Back at Harvard for his Ph. D., Mehrling used those questions to begin piecing together what he’d later call the Money View.

Hunting for an alternative to the reigning orthodoxies, Mehrling turned to an older tradition of thinkers, from Walter Bagehot to Hyman Minsky, who recognized that capitalism runs on credit, and that credit is inherently unstable. In a modern economy, banks, businesses, and households all have bills coming due on a fixed schedule — and when credit dries up without warning, they can’t just borrow more to cover the tab.

Where Arrow and Debreu had assumed promises would always be kept, Mehrling insisted that even the most solemn vows could be violated. That was what made his work so useful. Once you accept that “people don’t know everything about everything,” Goodhart says, “one’s access to money actually becomes enormously important. ” Mehrling joined the faculty at Barnard in 1987.

In Morningside Heights, his insistence on the “money problem” didn’t win him many allies. Columbia’s monetary economists “weren’t comfortable having him in their seminars,” Ferguson says.

“Most of the profession,” he says, “really didn’t like him. ” Mehrling “recognized he was quite isolated. ” He complained about it, Ferguson tells me, “but he didn’t think he was missing a lot either. ” In any case, Mehrling didn’t think of himself as a rebel.

He considered himself an heir to Charles Kindleberger, a longtime MIT professor and the onetime president of the American Economic Association.

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“He couldn’t quite conceptualize himself as an outsider,” says Nathan Tankus, a friend of Mehrling’s and the author of the popular left-wing finance newsletterMehrling mostly kept to his books, writing intellectual biographies of earlier economists. “The only allies he had,” says Jay Pocklington, who runs INET’s Young Scholars Initiative and worked alongside Mehrling for more than a decade, “were the dead people. ” In his taped Barnard lectures, though, Mehrling comes across as anything but aggrieved.

“I don’t feel alone at all,” he once assured his students, adding that he had “all these ancestors” — the economists and bankers he’d written about. Standing up to “the bullying that’s so commonplace in economics” took “a sense of self-respect and toughness,” Tooze tells me; Mehrling was “a prideful man in a very positive sense. ” In person, that pride could take some getting used to.

“It was always the Perry Show,” Mason tells me. Some found that off-putting, but Mason never minded.

“It was so honest,” Mason says. “Perry was just so delighted with whatever idea he’d come up with. ” After the financial crisis hit, Mehrling had even less reason to care about his colleagues uptown. Downtown, traders began reading him; in Washington, so did officials at the Treasury.

In his 50s, Mehrling went from the margins of the profession to the center of the action, writing for the, presenting his work to the Fed, and eventually consulting for Credit Suisse and BlackRock. Years later, in his 2018 history of the crisis,, Tooze would credit Mehrling as perhaps the first outside commentator to grasp the significance of the Fed’s emergency dollar loans to foreign central banks.

There’s an old line, usually credited to Brian Eno, that hardly anyone bought the first Velvet Underground album but everyone who did started a band.

“Perry is a very apt equivalent to that in financial economics,” says Joe Weisenthal, a cohost of Bloomberg’sfor free. On Columbia’s YouTube channel, the first installment stands at about 40,000 views. Some banks now assign the course to junior hires, says Pocklington, and some central banks use it to train staff. Wall Street strategists apply Mehrling’s ideas, and so do socialist bloggers.

“Regardless of what your point of view is,” Weisenthal says, “Perry taught a lot of people to pay attention to these interlocking webs of financial obligations. ” He was “the hidden king,” Tooze says, of the “monetary theory underground. ” Mehrling was no radical. He was more interested in how the system worked, Pocklington tells me, than in regulating or changing it.

Even so, many of Mehrling’s most devoted followers were on the left. For those approaching the economy from a “left-wing or radical position,” Tooze tells me, Mehrling’s appeal “was the sense, really, that when you were listening to him, you were actually hearing how the system worked. ” There’s a running joke that socialists’ favorite newspaper is the, because the investors who read it concur that personality politics are mostly theater, and money and markets run the world.

As Tankus puts it to me, encountering Mehrling “was like, what if the’ meme were a real person and a serious scholar? ” Mehrling’s loyal following among bankers and traders could have been a liability in radical circles. In fact, Tooze says, “the endorsement by Wall Street made him all the more interesting to people on the left. ” Mehrling mostly left his students to draw their own conclusions.

As he argued, the financial sector survives its crises only because a public institution, the Fed, stands behind it. Was that an indictment of the whole arrangement — what Bernie Sanders in September 2008 called “socialism for the rich and free enterprise for the poor”? Mehrling didn’t think so; to him, this was simply the price of keeping a modern, prosperous economy running.

But it’s hard to miss the implication that America’s financial elite have amassed their staggering fortunes knowing that the public will catch them if they fall. Perhaps some of Mehrling’s relative obscurity stems from the reality that, when times are good, we can afford to ignore his work.

“Everyone always really pays attention to things like financial market plumbing when something breaks,” Weisenthal says, as in 2008 or during the bond-market selloff of March 2020. “Most of the time, they don’t think about it. ” Even now, his ideas are rarely taught by academic economists. In economics, students “are really encouraged to think about a world where money is unimportant,” Mason says.

Mehrling’s followers, Pocklington notes, mostly went into finance and government “rather than infiltrate the academy. ” Among legal scholars who study financial stability, Ricks says, Mehrling’s approach is “definitely not heterodox anymore. ” The Fed has come around, too. For years after 2008, it resisted casting itself as a “dealer of last resort,” refusing to spell out how and when it would intervene to stabilize the financial system.

Then the pandemic-induced panic of March 2020 made the question unavoidable, and the following year, the Fed established a permanent facility to backstop the market for overnight loans. Before long, we may have another chance to watch Mehrling’s theories play out again. If you want to know where financial crises break out, Mehrling contended, watch who owes what to whom, and when. Lately, there’s one obvious place to begin.

This year alone, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle have sold more than $370 billion in bonds — roughly a fifth of all investment-grade U.S. corporate bond issuance — much of it to erect the data centers powering the AI boom. The chips humming inside those warehouses may quickly become obsolete, but the debts incurred to buy them must still be paid on time. Will this particular bet go sour? Nobody truly knows.

Maybe AI will turn wildly profitable in time and the hyperscalers will pay off their loans without incident. Or maybe the financial system will buckle somewhere else entirely. But, sooner or later, Weisenthal tells me, “there will be another crisis.

” When it comes, we’ll need a way to make sense of the system. So, he says, we’ll “revisit the works of Perry Mehrling. ”Including his thoughts on the ethics of his hybrid role, getting probed by Democrats, Israel’s mistake, and living in Florida’s Billionaire Bunker. From a 50-minute CNBC interview to his wild Truth Social posts, Trump let absolutely everyone know he got Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO.

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