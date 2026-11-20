When the moon aligns with Saturn this afternoon, trust your instincts.

, and Saturn. Especially when the moon aligns with Saturn in mid-afternoon, you might feel the impulse to act decisively: You’ve got the confidence to go after what you want, but also the good sense to recognize when you need to ask for help.

Don’t rush to make up your mind, but once you do, don’t second-guess yourself. It’s time to move forward without fear. You understand there’s only so much you can control. But sometimes, you feel like you don’t have any control at all, even in your own sphere of influence.

Also read Your Nov 19 AI horoscope: Cosmic guidance for thoughtful decision-making

Maybe you sense that nobody really listens to you, or maybe random chance keeps messing with your plans. Whatever the case, today you can decide you’ve had enough of being pushed around. The world around you will influence you, but you can influence it, too. You’re in the driver’s seat of your own life, so make the most of it.

You don’t have much tolerance for uncertainty. Although you understand it’s impossible to avoid entirely, you do your best to minimize it within your own life. Particularly when you’re making big plans or thinking through major decisions, you want all the facts before moving forward. Today, though, you may need to accept that you won’t be able to know everything in advance.

Even after you’ve done all your research, some unknowns will still remain. Don’t let this prevent you from taking action. Trust that you’ll learn more as you go.have become boring. Everything seems rote and predictable; you feel stuck in a rut.

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Today, breaking a few rules might be the best way to remind yourself of your own spontaneity and autonomy. By refusing to do what’s expected of you, you’ll make countless new possibilities open up, and you’ll start to feel free again.want out of life is impossible. It’s not that you’re a pessimist, exactly.

But you are realistic about what it would take to achieve your dreams; you know it’s not as easy as simply deciding on a goal and waving a magic wand. Today, instead of letting the difficulty dissuade you, let it motivate you. It may take a long time to reach your destination, but that’s all the more reason to start working toward it now.

You try to be a caring, reliable friend, but sometimes people use your kindness as permission to take you for granted. You’ve made it clear you’ll always be there for them no matter what, but maybe they’ve started to act like they don’t need to reciprocate your efforts. So today, be intentional aboutjumping to do everyone else’s bidding. Don’t go out of your way to be unhelpful or unreliable, but at least for now, put your desires first.

It’ll remind others — and yourself, too — that your needs matter as much as anyone else’s. Sometimes you believe the lie that a relationship without any conflict must be a healthy one. The less you argue, the stronger your foundation must be, so you try to avoid being too difficult or disagreeable. But while making an effort to be thoughtful is always important, suppressing every grievance and annoyance isn’t helpful for anyone.

Today, if you’re upset, say something. It’s time to stop ignoring problems and actually resolve them instead. When someone treats you poorly, you want to figure out why. You imagine there must be something going on that explains their behavior, and you want to find out what it is.

That’s a generous instinct, but sometimes it leads you to make excuses for people. Today, consider this: There probablya reason behind the bad behavior, but it isn’t your job to get to the bottom of it. You’re allowed to simply walk away. Today, you’ll make better decisions if you focus solely on the facts of the situation.

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As soon as your feelings get involved, you’re likely to go astray; if you start taking cues from your ego, you’ll make moves you end up regretting. It isn’twrong to make decisions based on emotion, of course — but right now, it’ll only complicate things. Even if you don’t like what the facts are telling you, they’ll give you an accurate picture of what’s going on. Stay pragmatic.

This is a good day for working on your passion projects — not the things others want you to do, but the onesexcited about. If you take orders from anyone else right now, you’ll likely be irritable and unproductive. If, on the other hand, you let your own enthusiasm guide you, you’ll move forward in leaps and bounds. As much as possible, do what Sometimes, you think you’ll feel more secure if you simply steer clear of all avoidable risks.

But today, playing it safe could have the opposite effect. Avoiding difficult or risky situations will cause your confidence to wither away; you’ll start to imagine you don’t have what it takes to deal with even the most minor of challenges. Instead, make a point of taking on challenges right now.

It’ll restore your faith that you’re strong and smart enough to deal with whatever comes your way. You understand that everyone is wrong sometimes, but it’s hard not to apply different standards to yourself. You feel that you have a responsibility to get it all right; you’ll let people down if you make a mistake. Today, cut yourself some slack.

If you can stop expecting yourself to know everything, you’ll have much more fun. Focus on asking interesting questions rather than having all the answers. Make it your goal to learn and grow, not to come across as perfect from the start. The harder you’ve been working lately, the more important it is now to take some time to enjoy yourself.

You might worry that this is frivolous, that you should devote every moment to serious pursuits — but that’s a surefire path to burnout. It’s all about striking the right balance. Fun is an important part of a good life, so if you haven’t been having enough of it lately, now’s the time to make a change. Silence Couldn’t Protect MeNew York