Your Coffee Maker Is Dirtier Than Your Toilet Seat, and a Microbiologist Explains the 30-Second Fix

The right cleaning method makes all the difference.

, coffee reservoirs had higher germ counts, on average, than toilet seats and bathroom door handles. Yeast and mold showed up in half of the reservoirs tested.

The reservoir is easy to overlook when you’re rinsing the carafe and tossing yesterday’s grounds. You’ve probably heard of, but did you know some manufacturers recommend pausing the brew after 30 seconds, then letting the vinegar sit inside for 30 minutes before finishing the cycle? NSF asked 22 families to swab 30 everyday household items for yeast, mold, and coliform bacteria.

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Researchers found yeast and mold in 50% of coffee reservoirs and coliform bacteria are certainly a moist environment where mold and bacteria are known to grow in high numbers,” Kelly Reynolds, a germ and microbiology specialist at the University of Arizona, told the “Our bodies can deal with them, but at some point they’ll grow to levels high enough to cause sickness. ” And we’re not just talking about large carafe coffee makers — even high-tech, single-serve brewers need a little TLC.

A separate investigation reported by Pittsburgh CBS affiliatetold the station that machines left unused for several days should go through several cleansing brews to clear out standing water. Before pouring vinegar into anything, get out your brewer’s manual. Drip machines and single-serve brewers may call for different amounts of vinegar and water, so check your model’s instructions before you start. Turn it back on to finish brewing, then switch it off.

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Proctor Silex says stopping the brew puts the vinegar inside the machine’s components, where it can work on mineral deposits. Of course, instructions vary by machine, so follow your manual. , for example, uses a vinegar-water mixture, runs it through the machine, then calls for a 15- to 30-minute wait afterward. With yeast and mold showing up in half the reservoirs NSF-tested, this is worth adding to the kitchen-cleaning list.

If your brewer calls for the 30-second pause, set a timer, let it sit, then finish the cycle and rinse. She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.