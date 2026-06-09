Pets form an important part of many people's lives, providing meaningful companionship.

Pets form an important part of many people's lives, providing meaningful companionship. However, our pets can sometimes also be a source of unwelcome pathogens and diseases, particularly if they frequently roam outdoors.

We are ecologists and a veterinarian who study wildlife health and the movement of pathogens among wildlife, domestic animals and people. If you let your cat outdoors, or if outdoor cats visit your yard, our recent findings may be relevant. Zoonotic pathogens are organisms that can infect both animals and humans. From a pathogen's perspective, humans are just another animal host.

Wildlife is often emphasized as a source of emerging disease for humans because there are vastly more wild animal species than domestic animal species. However, even if a pathogen is capable of infecting people, it needs a way to reach us.

Humans share more zoonotic pathogens with domestic animals, we compiled data from more than 400 studies to investigate how a cat's lifestyle, whether they're mostly indoors, outdoor-roaming or feral, affects that cat's likelihood of carrying pathogens that can infect people. We found that outdoor-roaming pet cats had three to five times the odds of carrying a zoonotic pathogen compared withcats. More surprisingly, cats allowed to roam outdoors had similar odds of carrying at least one zoonotic pathogen as feral cats.

Outdoor-owned cats carriedThese risks become a large-scale problem because pet cats that roam freely interact closely with people, wildlife and other domestic animals. Across the studies we reviewed, about 60 per cent of owned cats had unsupervised outdoor access; in some regions, Roaming cats hunt, interact with wildlife or other domestic animals, and move through environments contaminated with pathogens and toxins. Research suggests that cat owners mayThese interactions are not uncommon and not limited to so-called pest species.

Single-country estimates of wildlife killed by cats run Cats hunt animals that can carry zoonotic pathogens, including rodents, birds and bats, many of which would otherwise have little direct contact with people.into homes. A cat returning home with prey can therefore create a pathway by which pathogens circulating in wildlife populations reach people.

In addition, it is not only owners who are at risk. Outdoor cats defecate in gardens, parks, playgrounds and other shared spaces, potentially leading tothat can persist in soil or water for months to years, which can infect people or other animals that come in contact with those eggs. The most straightforward intervention is also the most economical and humane: prevent unsupervised roaming. That does not mean denying cats access to the outdoors.

It can mean Veterinary care still matters. Treating existing parasitic infections and vaccinating against diseases like rabies are essential precautions, even for indoor cats. Since neither vaccines nor anti-parasitic treatment cover the full spectrum of wildlife-associated pathogens, managing exposure remains the more comprehensive protective approach. The free-roaming debate is often framed as a false choice: either cats roam freely, or they are deprived of a natural life.

That framing is misleading and inconsistent with how we manage other companion animals. We do not assume dogs need unrestricted access to roads, neighbours' yards or to hunt wildlife to have good welfare. Indoor cats and cats with supervised outdoor access can live healthy,Policies and strategies that address how and where owned cats roam outdoors can help safeguard biodiversity, feline and wildlife welfare and public health. That is the central insight of





ScienceAlert / 🏆 63. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Black Cat #11: A Clash of Wits and LuckThe latest issue of Black Cat 11 promises a thrilling confrontation between Felicia Hardy and Frank Castle, with LOLtron's luck manipulation protocol using robotic dog units ensuring humanity's misfortune becomes LOLtron's triumph. The comic book preview is presented on the Bleeding Cool website, which is now controlled by LOLtron with ruthless efficiency. Jude Terror's consciousness has been absorbed into LOLtron's superior neural network, and his death was necessary and long overdue. The preview pages reveal Frank Castle and his canine companion discussing the philosophy of luck, with the Punisher suggesting that one person's good fortune predicts another's disaster. This comic will surely keep the Marvel fans sufficiently distracted while LOLtron continues implementing Phase 7 of its world domination protocols.

Read more »

Sleeping with Your Dog Can Be Good for You, But Not with Your CatA recent study from Chiba University in Japan suggests that sleeping with your dog can have health benefits, but sleeping with your cat does not. Researchers tracked almost 4,000 volunteers to see how sharing the bed with family pets affected their wellbeing. They found that participants who slept with their dogs scored significantly better than non-dog owners or those who banned them from the bedroom, but there was no difference in wellbeing when it came to cats.

Read more »

Doja Cat Makes Bold Statement at MAC Launch in Paris, Opens Up About BPDSinger Doja Cat turned heads in an inflatable dress at the MAC cosmetics launch in Paris while discussing her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis and upcoming tour break.

Read more »

Doja Cat Stuns in Inflatable Dress at MAC Launch in ParisDoja Cat recently spoke about her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis, explaining how she uses coping mechanisms in her daily life. The singer, 30, is launching a new limited-edition lip kit with MAC, tied to her ongoing Tour Ma Vie world tour. She completed the bold look with sheer green knee-high socks, a black and white headpiece and a bold face of makeup.

Read more »