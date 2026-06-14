Your Car Is Smarter, But Fixing It Will Cost You

Today's vehicles are more reliable in many ways, but maintenance costs now include a lot of tech and driver-assist equipment that can be expensive to replace.

The advanced driver-assistance systems you'll find on modern cars provide many safety benefits, but they can also cost you in repair costs and insurance premiums.

Something as common as a cracked windshield can become complicated and pricey because of special equipment needed. If you're shopping for a car, be aware of future expenses and talk to your repair shop and your insurer so you are prepared. Pull into any parking lot today and your car scans for pedestrians, measures the gap to the car ahead, and prepares to brake before you even lift your foot.

Advanced driver-assistance systems have moved from luxury to standard equipment in just a few years. They provide safety, but there's an uncomfortable side effect: when modern cars get damaged, fixing them can be very expensive, and that flows straight into your insurance premiums. Ten years ago, a stone chip that spread into a crack was annoying but less than $300 to fix.

Today, that same crack on a new vehicle can run over $1000, because behind the rearview mirror sit one or more cameras feeding your lane-keeping, automatic braking, and adaptive cruise systems. If the windshield is replaced without recalibrating the camera, then the ADAS will not work properly.

A 2023 AAA study found that on the Ford F-150, Nissan Rogue, and Toyota Camry, ADAS-related components accounted for over 70 percent of the total cost of a side mirror repair and 41 percent of a minor rear collision estimate. One Ford Bronco owner reported online recently saw a Safelite quote jump from $400 to $850 because of ADAS recalibration. That plastic fascia on a modern bumper looks ordinary, but behind it are parking sensors and radar modules.

Disturb any of them in a parking lot tap, and the same AAA study found that in minor rear collisions, ADAS components made up around 40 percent of a typical $1700 repair bill. The structural problem runs deeper. Modern vehicles use high-strength steel and aluminum that absorbs crash energy but can't simply be pulled and straightened afterward. Entire sections get replaced instead of repaired, needing specialized equipment and certified technicians.

As documented in a 2024 industry report, a Tesla Model Y rear-end collision recently cost one owner nearly $20,000 in parts and labor. As EVs grow in popularity, batteries are becoming more structurally integrated into the vehicle, which will push repair costs higher. Insurance companies have been watching this carefully. JD Power's 2025 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study found total losses climbed from 16 percent of all claims in 2022 to 27 percent last year.

Claims under $2000 have shrunk from 33 percent to 20 percent of the total, while large, expensive claims keep growing. Repair times are rising too. According to JD Power, vehicles with three or more ADAS features average 21.5 days in the shop versus 17.9 for cars without—nearly four extra days of rental car coverage per claim. Average full-coverage premiums now run well above pre-pandemic levels, though exact national averages vary significantly by data source and region.

Before buying your next vehicle, check insurance costs and repair complexity. Choosing some models may bring higher rates because parts are expensive and certified shops are scarce. Check that your insurance policy covers calibration costs, and if you're facing a repair, verify the shop can perform the required ADAS calibrations as some shops skip this step due to lack of equipment, leaving safety systems that are not properly calibrated when you drive away.

Cars are smarter, but repair bills are getting bigger. The insurance industry has noticed. Drivers can end up paying for ADAS not just at the dealership, but through every insurance renewal notice that follows. Dr. Chris Borroni-Bird created the electric skateboard architecture while at GM and was also chief engineer at Waymo before becoming an independent consultant.

His most recent book,"Sustainable and Affordable Mobility for All: Putting the Heart Back into Technology," was published by SAE in 2025.





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