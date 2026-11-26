Read your free December horoscope here.

Your everyday life never felt so exciting, Cancer! The month kicks off with the Sun moving through Sagittarius, inviting you to add a little more adventure into your routine and lifestyle.

If you’ve felt stuck or stagnant, this is the time to try something new, change your habits, and push yourself beyond your limits and comfort zone. The next few weeks also bring more attention your way for the hard work you’ve put into your commitments—both professionally and/or personally. You’re feeling hotter than ever once Venus enters Scorpio on December 4. The next few weeks bring attention your way and bring a surge of confidence.

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This can be an exciting time for dating or exploring your sexuality. You’re also more in tune with the activities that bring you joy and might have a burst of creative inspiration. You’re in the mood to pursue who and what makes you feel excited and young again. Follow your joy and the Universe will deliver a few miracles along the way.