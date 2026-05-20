Your bathroom soap tells all: Guide to what your bathroom soap says about you

Householders in post-war Britain would likely have had a bar of carbolic - known for its antiseptic properties, or a faintly scented Imperial Leather on the side of the sink. In a post-Covid hygiene-obsessed era, the soap industry is cleaning up with householders - with organic soap being the fastest-growing sector in the market, accounting for around £1.34 billion worth of sales globally every year according to detergent industry research.

The humble bar has been replaced by variations that include everything from handcrafted artisanal twists on the traditional brick to £5 hand-made artisanal twists, as well as 50p 'anti-bac' liquid soaps designed to rid grubby hands of germs galore more quickly than you can say 'rub-a-dub-dub.

' At the top end of the scale, a bottle of 'softening' handwash by trendy candle brand Diptyque even costs £59 for 350ml. The 'anti-bac' supermarket liquid soap is a pink sign that the household is desperate to rid themselves of germs picked up at nursery or school, and it screams 'COVID-style handwashing still very much applies in this house.

' On the other hand, bougie brands like Ortigia Sicilia send a signal that aesthetics are just as important as functionality in your home. As for novelty gifts, remnants of last Christmas' supermarket gift set are also a soap possibility..





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