“Your art could become a DC Public Library card” Enter by December 1st!

photo by Lorie Shaull From the DC Public Library: 'Next spring, a DC Public Library cardholder could check out a book with a card designed by them or their neighbor. DC Public Library is inviting cardholders ages 5 and older to enter a contest to design the next library card. The contest opens Nov.

“Next spring, a DC Public Library cardholder could check out a book with a card designed by them or their neighbor. DC Public Library is inviting cardholders ages 5 and older to enter a contest to design the next library card.

The contest opens Nov. 1, and entries are due Dec. 1. Designs may feature a neighborhood, a person, a piece of DC history or anything else the artist finds special about the city. Entries must be hand-drawn or digital designs created by the entrant. AI-generated images, 3D artwork and material owned by others, such as cartoon characters or logos, are not allowed.

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A panel of Library staff will evaluate entries for creativity, connection to the theme and visual appeal. Judges will select one winner in each of three age groups:The three winning designs will appear on limited-edition library cards available during National Library Week in April 2027. The Library will also feature the winning artwork on its website, social media channels and email newsletters. Winners will be announced in early 2027.

Each person may submit one design, along with a title and a one-sentence description. Entry forms open Nov. 1. Minors and adults use separate forms. Artwork on paper: Entrants should use the official template, then scan and upload the design through the entry form.

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Neighborhood libraries offer templates and help with scanning and submitting. Digital artwork: Designs must measure 3.37 inches wide by 2.125 inches high at 300 dpi. Accepted file formats are PNG, JPEG, TIFF and EPS. Entrants do not need to live in the District.

Anyone who lives, works, attends school or pays property taxes in DC can get a free card. Free cards are also available to residents of these nearby jurisdictions:Virginia: Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, Loudoun and Prince William counties Applicants who do not qualify for a free card can get one for $20 a year by applying in person at any DC Public Library location. ”