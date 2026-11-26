Read your free Aries horoscope for December here.

You’re ready to turn that frown upside down, Aries! The month kicks off with the Sun traveling through Sagittarius, putting you in a more positive mindset.

You’re in a better position to kick limiting beliefs and reframe situations in your life in ways that help you consider all the possibilities. You’re craving novelty—new experiences, new information, and new people, so it’s time to let your risk-taking side call the shots so you can expand your horizons. Some helpful financial news arrives once Venus enters Scorpio on December 4.

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You could pay off a credit card, receive a bonus at work, or put the finishing touches on a new contract you’ve been negotiating. You’re also more aware of your worth—in both your relationships and contracts—and ready to call out any dynamics in which you don’t feel appreciated.