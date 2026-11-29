The Apple TV forces all content to play in HDR and at 50 or 60 fps by default, which can negatively impact image quality for certain types of content.

keeps it at the top of the pile thanks to its speedy CPU performance, surround sound audio, built-in mics and, among others.

But while the hardware is great, a pair of default settings might be quietly ruining your streaming experience. The issue here is Apple TV's default approach to content matching. As configured from the factory, your Apple TV automatically converts all content to the same format, adjusting frame rates and dynamic range up or down to match a predetermined setting, usually HDR and 50 or 60 fps depending on your display.

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This can be a real issue if you watch content, especially movies, shot at other frame rates and dynamic ranges, resulting in pictures that can look washed out, overprocessed, or jittery. Apple does this because switching between video formats slows processing, may cause pauses or skips and can offer an uneven viewing experience. If you value image quality, however, you should enable your Apple TV's Match Content features.