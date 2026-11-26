AI bots are accidentally steering shoppers toward websites and online shops created by scammers using AI.

Scammers are using AI to churn out convincing copies of real online stores, and this Black Friday, the AI agents that many shoppers will rely on often can't tell the difference.

"Artificial intelligence just makes building websites so much easier. You can upload anything into HTML and build a website very, very easily," Harrison Tang, co-founder of Spokeo, a data aggregator, told CBS News. AI is enabling scammers to build what Tang described as convincing dupes of legitimate online stores in only hours, including copies of a brand's logo, marketing language and product images and descriptions.

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"AI just makes creating these look-alike fake stores a lot easier, so there is a proliferation of them," Tang explained. "Platforms will try to catch them by not directing users there, but there are so many of them popping up all the time that they are hard to keep up with. " that criminals can use AI to set up fraudulent e-commerce sites in mere minutes rather than the days or weeks that were once required.