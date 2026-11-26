As Black Friday approaches, scammers use AI to create convincing fake online stores while AI shopping agents fail nearly 43% of product selection tests and can expose user privacy.

AI shopping agents that many consumers plan to use this Black Friday are failing to reliably identify fake online stores and are making poor purchasing decisions, according to new research and security experts.

Scammers are using artificial intelligence to churn out convincing copies of real online stores, and the AI agents that shoppers rely on often cannot tell the difference. Spokeo, a data aggregator, identified 65 distinct online stores mimicking the legitimate sites of 60 brand names as of Nov. 15. Copycat sites targeted popular brands including UGG, L.L. Bean, Converse and Stella McCartney.

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Harrison Tang, co-founder of Spokeo, told CBS News that AI makes building websites much easier and enables scammers to build convincing dupes in only hours, including copies of logos, marketing language, product images and descriptions. Tang explained that AI just makes creating these look-alike fake stores a lot easier, leading to a proliferation of them. Platforms try to catch them by not directing users there, but so many pop up that they are hard to keep up with.

Criminals can now set up fraudulent e-commerce sites in mere minutes rather than the days or weeks once required. The discrepancies between authentic stores and scam websites are subtle and require close examination. The first place to look for proof of fraud is the web address.

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For example, a fake Converse store uses the web address converseshop.us.com, whereas the real store's address is converse.com. The .us domain is commonly used for phishing attempts. Tang said it looks like an official website but it is not, so if you do not pay close attention, it is easy to get tricked. Other tip-offs include prices that are too good to be true.

AI Agents Misdirect Shoppers to Scam Sites

Recent research from Podqi, a firm that monitors for intellectual property infringement, shows that AI engines can inadvertently direct shoppers to scammy stores. The group asked popular AI tools including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Perplexity questions about where to buy particular brands online. More than 18% of the AI bots' answers drew on a fake, infringing or invalid website, which it mistakenly identified as the brand's official website and the best starting point for guaranteed authentic items.

A separate Visa study released earlier this month found that AI models failed nearly 43% of shopping tests designed to determine whether they could identify customers' needs and make appropriate purchasing decisions. In 54% of the failed tests, the AI recommended buying a product anyway despite failing to meet or fully identify the shopper's needs.

Visa evaluated 22 AI models from 12 research labs across 15 different scenarios, challenging them to help shoppers select products ranging from televisions and laptops to personal-care appliances. Even the best-performing models failed nearly one in five tests. Some 59% of holiday shoppers plan to use AI to help with their shopping over Thanksgiving weekend, according to a Visa survey.

However, just 6% of holiday shoppers using AI said they use the technology to make purchases, according to NRF survey findings published Monday. Shoppers appear far more comfortable using AI to research purchases than letting it spend their money. Unlike conventional chatbots that spit out answers, so-called AI agents can carry out tasks independently, with some even continuing to hunt for bargains after shoppers have closed an app.

Major Tech Firms Launch AI Shopping Agents

Alexa for Shopping can automatically buy items when they hit prices specified by customers, while Google launched its Universal Cart last month to track prices and product availability across multiple retailers. OpenAI began rolling out its ChatGPT Wallet feature, initially limited to eligible US subscribers of its ChatGPT Pro service. The convenience of AI shopping agents can also come at the expense of consumer privacy.

Some AI agents can connect to users' email accounts and calendars, giving the software access to potentially sensitive personal information. Cybersecurity researchers have identified a security threat known as prompt injection, in which hackers can plant malicious instructions on websites or in emails to trick AI agents into revealing private information or taking unauthorized actions.

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Meta AI Agent Muse Sparks Privacy Concerns

Meta's AI agent, Muse, accepted an offer for a computer keyboard listed on Facebook Marketplace and gave the buyer the seller's home address without seeking additional approval the seller had expected. A stranger subsequently showed up outside the home of the seller, Toronto-based content creator Matt Robb, late at night. Meta pointed to a subsequent social media post in which Robb acknowledged that he had authorized Muse to send messages on his behalf.

Reuters separately reported that a Meta employee flagged an incident in which Muse booked a nonrefundable Airbnb stay without authorization. A Meta spokesperson told The Post on Thursday that employee testing is core to the product development process and the entire point is to get feedback so the company can implement safety and privacy protections and improve products.

The spokesperson said safety and security are a huge priority and that Meta had delayed the release of Muse by several months to strengthen its safeguards. Amazon in September blocked Muse from shopping on its website, accusing Meta's AI agent of failing to identify itself while browsing the retailer's site, according to GeekWire. Amazon requires third-party AI agents to identify themselves as bots.

OpenAI likewise acknowledges that websites can block its automated browsing tools and that the prices initially displayed in ChatGPT's shopping results may not be the lowest available. Meta says Muse requires shoppers to approve purchases and generates single-use card numbers for transactions made through its digital wallet, shielding users' actual credit card details from merchants. The company also offers rewards of up to $300,000 to researchers who uncover security vulnerabilities, including up to $130,000 for certain successful findings.

Consumers Face Challenges Disputing AI Charges

Consumers who delegate purchases could face another headache if they try to dispute a charge for something their AI assistant mistakenly bought. Federal protections against unauthorized credit card transactions may not necessarily apply in the same way when shoppers have knowingly given software permission to spend money on their behalf. While Visa's benchmark exposed shortcomings in AI's ability to pick the right products, it has yet to put the entire purchasing process through the same battery of tests.

The payments giant plans to expand its testing to cover checkout, payments and order placement. Frank Keller, a PayPal executive, advises holiday shoppers to compare offers before making purchases. He told The Post that value is not just about finding the lowest price anymore. It is about getting the most out of every dollar they spend.

His advice is simple: compare offers, use the rewards available to you, and pay in a way that gives you flexibility and protection.