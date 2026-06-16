Your 4-Step Recipe for a Meaningful Summer

The summer will be gone before we know it. Now is the time to set your intentions, so that you experience the summer you intend to have. It's easier than you think.

I have a number of patients every year who ask themselves, “Where did the summer go? ” Often I ask myself the same thing. I vow that this year will be different for me, and I also encourage you to set your intentions for summer right now.

That way, Labor Day will arrive with a feeling of satisfaction rather than regret. I have found a relatively easy formula that works for me and many of my patients. By keeping it simple, we can reduce the likelihood of feeling overwhelmed and giving up altogether. This is the recipe I recommend:I am not specifying what you should read.

That is entirely up to you. Some people preferThe History of Elizabethan SeamanshipGo somewhere interesting. Of course, what is interesting for you might not be of interest for your neighbor, which is the point. It need not be exotic.

If you enjoy nature, find a nearby forest. If you prefer cities, explore a new one, near or far. Just commit to traveling somewhere new and interesting for you. The range here is enormous.

For some, walking five minutes a day might be challenging. Go for it. Others might be setting their eyes on their next ultramarathon. And everything in between.

It is healthy for body and mind to be active, and a physical challenge can help keep you motivated this summer. The goal of summer is to take a break from the grind. Again, this differs for everyone. Those with children might actually be busier since school is out.

Others might experience a work lull. Since my job follows the medical school academic calendar, I do not get much of a break, but I am working with colleagues to arrange one nonetheless. We all need rest and relaxation. Summer is a particularly good time to commit to this.

If you set your intention to do the above things, you will likely have a meaningful summer. To help you succeed, here are just a few extra reminders:The summer goes quickly but not in the blink of an eye.

Therefore, you likely have time to get back on track if you lose or temporarily wander from your intentions. Just reflect on what is getting in the way and course correct.more likely to complete tasks if you share the plan with someone close to you. This is due to the support you will receive from them as well as increased accountability for yourself. So don't keep your intentions a secret.

Summer officially starts on June 21. This means there is no better time to set your intentions and start working toward them today. Goals out loud: Telling others about a goal increases support received and facilitates goal pursuit. Advance online publication. doi.org/10.1177/01461672251382271





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