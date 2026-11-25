Holiday festivities are popping up across San Diego County. Here’s where to find holiday concerts and community festivals, including free options.

The Voices of Christmas sing carols during El Segundo’s annual Joy Around the World Festival of Holidays and Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

Holiday festivities are getting into full swing as Christmas approaches. Here’s a guide to some of the community festivities to celebrate the season, from concerts and festivals to seasonal markets. Many of the community celebrations are free. Also, check out the UT’s guides to holiday parades, community Christmas tree lightings, Hanukkah celebrations and light shows.

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The Alpine Women’s Club hosts this holiday tour of beautifully decorated homes and the Alpine Historical Museum. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for shopping in the marketplace, which features handcrafted items. Proceeds benefit the Alpine Women’s Club scholarship, preservation and education foundation. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Starting at Alpine Woman’s Club Historic Town Hall, 2156 Alpine Blvd.

, Alpine. $35 in advance; $40 at the event, including tour map. The Friends of the Bonita-Sunnyside Library will host a free concert featuring the Bonita Vista Carolers Dec. 5 at the Bonita-Sunnyside Library. This events features live music, children’s crafts and holiday treats, coffee and hot chocolate along with photos with Santa and holiday shopping in downtown Cardiff.

More than 80 voices will sing festive favorites at this concert featuring the nine-time international chorus champions, Masters of Harmony, based in Los Angeles, joined by the award-winning Pacific Coast Harmony chorus of La Jolla. 2 p.m.; doors open at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave. , Cardiff. $27.

The Coastal Communities Concert Band, with more than 70 musicians, will perform a concert, “A Joyful Noise! Sounds of the Holiday Season. ” The program features festive music ranging from Christmas medleys and Hanukkah songs to Broadway tunes, conducted by Mitch Fennell and Bruce Mansfield. Among the featured pieces are “Simple Gifts,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “The Eighth Candle” and “Feliz Navidad.

” 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8. Torrey Pines High School Performing Arts Center, 3710 Del Mar Heights Road, Carmel Valley. $12 per adult in advance; $15 at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. Students attend free. The annual Posada and Latin Concert will include family games and activities, luncheon featuring Mexican dishes and music by the church’s Spanish band, led by Manuel Alvarez.

A free Christmas Carol concert will take place with performances by choral groups, a singalong, holiday treats, crafts, games and community service projects. Locals can watch as Santa arrives at on the Holiday Express Train. Highlights of this event will include photos with Santa and holiday crafts. This holiday event at EastLake Village Marketplace features Santa’s arrival on the Holiday Express Train, along with free balloon sculptures, glitter tattoos, an ugly sweater holiday craft and train rides.

Winter magic at this Chula Vista event includes ice skating, snowfall and light shows, festive music, an Alpine Wonderland Lodge with whimsical characters, sparkling lights and decorations and igloos along with holiday treats, craft workshops and cookie decorating. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec.12 to Jan. 9, except Christmas Day. Otay Ranch Town Center, 2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista.

$25; $18 for ages 5-14; free for kids 4 and youngerThis Christmas-themed holiday high tea lunch with festive treats, champagne and entertainment raises funds for recipients of Friends of East County Arts grants. There will be opportunity drawings, silent auction and door prizes. The California Note Catchers will put on a Holiday concert featuring the chorus and several small ensembles performing a variety of holiday songs. There will be a bake sale.

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The North Coast Symphony and the North Coast Singers youth choir will put on a concert of holiday favorites Dec. 10 and Dec.13 at San Dieguito United Methodist Church. The songs range from Sleigh Ride and March of the Toys to How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Somewhere in My Memory along with Christmas carols. 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 13. San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas.

Admission is $20, $17 for seniors, students and military, and free for children 18 and younger. The joyful sounds of Christmas from around the world will fill Bethlehem Lutheran Church Dec. 6 as six ensembles from the church choirs and band present their Christmas concert, “The World Rejoices! ” featuring Christmas carols from around the world.

The festival includes a holiday show for kids, strolling carolers, ornament-making and seasonal crafts, face-painting, snow and a visit from Santa along with a holiday market selling handcrafted gifts ranging from pottery to clothing by local artists. Food and warm drinks will be sold. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods, nonperishable food and hygiene items such as soap, toothpaste and diapers for donation to Interfaith Community Services.

The festive community event, hosted by San Pasqual High School, features live Mariachi music and Ballet Folklórico student performances, a car show, lowrider bicycles, games, food and local vendors. The free two-day event is Dec. 12-13 at Grape Day Park. A Holiday Music Festival on Dec. 12 features holiday singers, bands, food and holiday shopping.

On Dec. 13, there will be visits with Santa and toys for kids along with Santa’s Village and holiday shopping, food, an inflatable holiday lane and a kids zone. 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 12 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at Grape Day Park, 321 N. Broadway, Escondido. Admission is free.

At this annual holiday season-opening event with performances by local choirs and festive food, local restaurants, bakeries and specialty food vendors will showcase their savory dishes and sweet treats. Members of the public are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys and pajamas. Pajamas of all sizes will benefit the children and teens of Solutions for Change; toys for boys and girls, ages 4 to 12, will benefit the Escondido Police Athletic League. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10.

California Center for the Arts Escondido Lyric Court, 340 N. Escondido Blvd. , Escondido. $45; $50 at door . The Alias Brass ensemble will perform Christmas and holiday favorites in a high-energy all-brass performance Dec. 13 presented by the Fallbrook Music Society.

The performance will include carols, jazz-infused traditions and iconic orchestral hits. 2 p.m. Dec. 13. Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts, 2400 South Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook. $25; $30 day of show; free for age 18 and younger. The Christmas-themed Medieval fest features jousting, living history, an artisan marketplace and a St. Nicholas Day Feast.

The event celebrates the history of the medieval period and includes battle reenactments, music and performers. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. El Monte County Park, Lakeside. Admission is $35, $30 for military, seniors over age 65; free for kids 10 and younger. Admission plus St. Nicholas Day Feast is $110; feast only is $85.

Locals can expect winter holiday-themed entertainment in downtown La Mesa featuring ice skating, shopping and dining, a winter wonderland kids area, a Mrs. Claus reading nook, holiday performances, miniature golf, Elf Adventure Trail and holiday photos. Noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 12 in downtown La Mesa along La Mesa Blvd. from 4th Street to Spring Street, La Mesa. Free admission.

Boat Rides with Santa: The 20-minute boat rides around Oceanside Harbor with Santa are from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets are $5; $3 for kids 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Oceanside. Reservations required at.

There are also cruises starting at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 12 to view the Oceanside Harbor Parade of Lights. Cost is $73.14; $51.94 for kids up to age 12 atAll Souls Episcopal Church holds its 75th annual Christmas Festival and Marketplace. There will be vendors, hand crafted items, food pantry, four musical groups, tea and a visit from St. Nicholas.

Two nights of Christmas concerts Dec. 11-12 will feature country music performers singing their hits and favorite holiday songs at Poway Center for the Performing Arts to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital. This year’s headliners include country music star Deana Carter and top country music singer Maddie Font of Maddie & Tae with other headliners Anna Vaus, Eve Selis and Steve Vaus.

St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church hosts its annual Handel’s Messiah Sing-Alongs, presented with the Greater San Diego Music Coterie. 7 p.m. Dec. 4. 4 p.m. Dec. 6. St. Bartholomew’s, 16275 Pomerado Road, Poway. Admission is free; donations appreciated. Irving Berlin’s holiday musical White Christmas will be presented Dec.18–20 at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.

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The festive production with live orchestra brings the Broadway musical theatre to Poway, with romance, comedy, and holiday cheer. The Poway Community Choir will perform a Christmas concert at Rancho Bernardo High School Performing Arts Center. The Village Church’s annual Breakfast in Bethlehem for families is Dec. 5, with the Christmas story read by Senior Pastor Jack Baca and Bible characters in the fellowship center. Festivities include warm breakfast, crafts and balloon art. 9 a.m. Dec. 5.

Village Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. $7; free for children 2 and younger. Reservations are required. 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6. Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, 5951 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe.

Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair. Visitors to this event will find snow play, a petting zoo, cookie decorating, holiday crafts, face painting and photos. Families can meet local organizations offering services at the resource village and shop for handmade gifts at the holiday craft sale.

The San Diego Master Chorale will hold its 16th annual Messiah Sing. The audience can sing Handel’s Messiah, including the hallelujah chorus, with the chorale, directed by John Russell, and accompanied by organist Bruce Neswick. $45; $40 senior/military and $25 for students. Audience can bring their own score, or rent one at the venue for $5.

Petco Park’s annual holiday event returns with light displays, nightly snowfall, visits from Santa and holiday characters, seasonal food and drinks, local artisan shops, games and live entertainment. Attractions include a grand carousel, 40-foot tall Christmas train, snow sledding, holiday crafts and photos. Begins at 4 p.m. on select nights Dec. 4-23. Gallagher Square, Petco Park, 840 K St., San Diego.

Tickets start at $24. The 5th annual SantaCon, presented by Almost Nakey at Belmont Park is from 3 to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 12. The beachfront boardwalk will be transformed into a winter wonderland with live performances on four stages and free rides. Attendees are encouraged to wear festive attire.

Open to ages 21 and older. This two-day, family-friendly holiday festival at Balboa Park features holiday lights, sounds, entertainment and food. The “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken will headline this year’s entertainment with a holiday performance featuring classic Christmas tunes alongside music from his latest album, “Rewind. ” Aiken will perform on the Speckels Organ Pavilion stage at 7:25 p.m. Dec. 5.

Balboa Park will transform into a “winter-inspired wonderland,” featuring more than 1,600 performers in 70 groups across five entertainment stages. There will be more than 200 food and retail booths, including Jar Bakery, which offers gluten-free focaccia bread kits and holiday gift boxes. This will be a private, sensory-friendly event for children with special needs and their families, featuring a visit with Santa. Photos can be purchased.

SACRA/PROFANA, a professional choral ensemble, will perform a concert featuring Imant Raminsh’s “Magnificat” for strings and piano, arranged by Krishan Oberoi along with seasonal music. The artistic director is Juan Carlos Acosta. 4 p.m. Dec. 6. San Diego First United Methodist Church, 2111 Camino del Rio South, San Diego. Advance tickets are $15-$40.

Old Town Trolley’s Holiday Sights & Festive Nights Tour runs from Nov. 28 to Jan. 3 with a mix of sightseeing, holiday sing-alongs and a 75-minute trip from the Old Town Market, 4010 Twiggs Street, through festively decorated neighborhoods, including Old Town, Banker’s Hill, Little Italy and Garrison Street. Seaport Village’s family-friendly day of festivities features “Surfin’ Santa” clad in board shorts and a Hawaiian shirt, who will arrive by boat from the San Diego Bay and lead a parade to the fountain courtyard.

Highlights include photos with Santa on his giant surfboard, riding a six-foot wave and local shops with treats and holiday gifts. The San Diego Made Holiday Market features more than 175 curated local makers and artisans, interactive art and workshops, live music and kids’ activities. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29. Liberty Station, 2757 Dewey Road, San Diego. $5 in advance; $6 at the door.

Admission is free for children 10 and younger. The Swiss Winter Village at Liberty Station runs Nov. 27 through Jan. 3 at the South Promenade, which will be transformed into a festive Alpine-inspired market filled with handcrafted goods and Swiss brands sold by local San Diego artisans and international vendors, Swiss-inspired cuisine, live entertainment and family-friendly programs.

Attractions include a Ferris wheel, themed food and beverages and Christmas, Hanukkah, and other holiday festivities, Santa Claus and hands-on crafting workshops and curated cheese tastings along with seasonal cocktail hours. Live music, ornament painting, refreshments and handmade items for sale at a holiday edition of First Friday. 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4.

Renee Addison Art Studio, 2770 Historic Decatur Road, No. 207 , cohosted by Visions Museum of Textile Art, Apt 4 and Arts District Liberty Station, San Diego. La Maestra Community Health Centers and Mission Fed Credit Union are partnering for their annual Gift and Toy Drive. Donations of new, unwrapped toys, books and gifts are being collected through Dec. 4 at Mission Fed’s branches across San Diego County or at its corporate headquarters.

TERI Players performing arts troupe stages this original musical inspired by Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit TERI’s programs for community members with autism and other intellectual and developmental challenges. North City will host more than 200 local vendors, a special appearance by Santa, live holiday music and a kids zone. 1A free photo opportunity with Santa will take place at Santee Trolley Square on the amphitheater stage near the large Christmas tree. Bring your phone or camera.

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church’s choir, band, Bells of Praise group and guest soloists along with an orchestra that includes members of the San Diego Symphony, will perform classic and new Christmas music, and there will be a brief Christmas message. Childcare for preschoolers is available.1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 2. Vista Branch of the San Diego County Library, 700 Eucalyptus Ave. Free admission; donations appreciated.