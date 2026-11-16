Youngest US Congressman-Elect Michael Alfonso Defends Gen Z Work Ethic and Promises Economic Reform

26-year-old Republican Michael Alfonso, set to become the youngest member of Congress, rejects claims that younger people are afraid to work, arguing instead that they seek fair pay and economic results. Alfonso, who overcame allegations of inexperience and nepotism, plans to focus on policy changes such as improving home-buying opportunities for youth and promoting trade schools.

“Sometimes we hear, ‘Oh, this younger generation, they’re afraid to work. ’ That is not true,” insisted Michael Alfonso, a former brick-layer and the 26-year-old Republican congressman-elect from Wisconsin, to The Post.

“The younger generation is ready to work,” said Alfonso, the son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Fox News personality Rachel Campos-Duffy. Congress’s soon-to-be youngest member, Michael Alfonso , poses with wife Evita and her dad, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, in August.

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“They just want to be paid well, and they want an economy that will actually deliver them results for their hard work. ”, who is married to the Duffys’ oldest daughter Evita, made history earlier this month by winning Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District seat. He will become the youngest member of Congress when he takes office in January, besting 29-year-old Rep. Maxwell Frost . The 26-year-old ran on an “America First” platform with support from President Trump while overcoming complaints about alleged inexperience and nepotism. Alfonso said he is motivated to make policy changes in Washington to give young people more opportunities, such as by trying to open up home-buying for them, touting the value of trade schools and two-year tech programs and by tackling affordability issues in general.

The congressman-elect, who mixed concrete and laid brick to pay his way through the University of Wisconsin-Madison, then produced former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino’s podcast, said Gen Zers are the victims of “dereliction of duty” by their elders.

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“We lie to this younger generation,” he said, referring to, for example, the belief that a four-year college degree is the sure route to success. Instagram/michaelalfonsowiAlfonso won his seat by 12.8 percentage points Nov. 3, following in the footsteps of Duffy, who repped the rural district between 2011 and 2019.

“He’s not necessarily a new face , but a new face in leadership to maybe kick us in the right direction,” the fresh-faced legislator explained. “We’ve always been the party of meritocracy. Jim Jordan is getting his shot here.

“Focusing here at home should be really our top concern, if not only concern,” Alfonso added when asked if his party had neglected kitchen-table issues over the past two years. “‘Oh boy, it’s a lot of work. I hope you’re ready for it,’ ” Alfonso said Duffy told him.

“If at 26 I can’t be the hardest-working member of Congress, I shouldn’t be here anyways,” he quipped to The Post. Congress's soon-to-be youngest member, Michael Alfonso , poses with wife Evita and her dad, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, in August.