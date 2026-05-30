Younger adults switch off from pensions due to negative attitudes

A new survey reveals that one in 10 younger adults have switched off from pensions due to negative attitudes towards saving for retirement. The People's Pension surveyed 2,000 adults, weighted to be representative of the UK population, including around 850 from the Gen Z (18-27) and Millennial (28-43) age groups.

A new survey reveals that one in 10 younger adults have switched off from pensions due to negative attitudes towards saving for retirement. The People's Pension surveyed 2,000 adults, weighted to be representative of the UK population, including around 850 from the Gen Z (18-27) and Millennial (28-43) age groups.

The survey found that one in three people aged 18 to 43 blame the financial services industry for failing to communicate the benefits of saving for retirement. Young people who are either unable or actively decide not to save into pensions miss out on the benefits of compound growth, earning returns on returns over time, which is more powerful the earlier you start. Planning ahead: Some younger people say they want simple, positive messages - not scare tactics on pensions.

Among the young adults who criticised the finance industry, 27 per cent said firms focus too much on selling products rather than educating people, 16 per cent said they used complicated language and jargon, and 20 per cent said they make pensions feel boring and irrelevant. The People's Pension called on companies to ditch doom and jargon in favour of more upbeat information, saying that clear, practical and upbeat pension messages were found to outperform scare tactics often used by financial services companies.

The company tested different pension messages to understand what prompts younger people to take action, such as checking their pension value, tracking down old pots or increasing contributions. The most effective messages were found to be: Starting to save in their 20s could double your retirement pot compared with starting in your 30s - liked by 70 per cent Saving £10 a week from age 25 could grow to £76,000 by retirement - liked by 66 per cent Every 80p saved is boosted to £1.60 through tax relief and employer contributions - liked by 63 per cent.

The company also found the following five tools and messages found approval among younger people. A simple goal tracker or progress bar Being told you can start with a small amount Examples of what people your own age are doing Clear bite sized steps to follow Light-hearted relatable stories. Molly Handley, brand lead at People's Pension, said: 'This research shows that using visuals or language that convey a sense of momentum would have a positive impact.

Pension saving is one of the most important things people can do for their future, yet it can be communicated in a way that feels distant or uninspiring. What cuts through is honesty, simplicity and practical advice that shows how small steps today can have a huge impact tomorrow.





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