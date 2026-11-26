A new University of Miami study reveals young women are the most likely to identify as preppers, driven by climate concerns and pandemic experiences rather than conspiracy theories alone.

A significant shift is occurring within the emergency preparedness community, challenging long-held stereotypes about who stocks up for the end of the world. According to new research, the individuals most likely to identify as preppers are actually young women, rather than the older men often depicted in popular media as bunker-dwelling survivalists.

Researchers from the University of Miami published these findings in the journal Social Science Quarterly, highlighting that this demographic feels significantly more prepared for a wide array of potential crises. These threats range from natural disasters and pandemics to technological failures and global conflicts, indicating a broad and modern approach to safety planning.

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Demographic Shifts in Prepper Identity

The study surveyed more than 1,300 Americans to determine who embraces the prepper label as a social identity. Just over a quarter of respondents agreed with the statement 'I am a prepper,' while 40 percent actively disagreed and 34 percent remained undecided. This data suggests that while the movement is growing, it remains a minority identity, albeit one with distinct demographic characteristics.

Analysis revealed that self-described preppers are more likely to believe in conspiracy theories and describe themselves as politically conservative. Interestingly, the belief that governments can manipulate major weather events, such as hurricanes, was also linked to this identity. However, geography did not play a predictable role, as people living in high-risk natural disaster zones were no more likely to identify as preppers than those in safer regions.

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Motivations Driven by Climate and Crisis

Lead author Professor Casey Klofstad noted that the reality of the prepper movement is far more diverse than the image of people living in rural compounds preparing for societal collapse. The study suggests two distinct pathways into this identity. Some individuals are motivated by genuine concerns about environmental and climate-related threats, while others are driven by a distrust of institutions and a more conspiratorial worldview.

Surprisingly, the data showed that environmentalists were more likely to embrace a prepper identity. This finding suggests that growing anxiety about climate change may be a primary driver for many young women engaging in preparedness. Researchers previously suggested that women frequently take responsibility for practical preparedness measures within the home, such as maintaining food stores and medical supplies.

Real-World Examples of Preparedness

The study cites several examples of women leading the charge in modern emergency planning. Charlene Woracker, a 35-year-old mother-of-four, spends around £300 every six months building up her emergency stockpile. She began creating her household supplies during the Covid pandemic and now stocks a mixture of food, toiletries, cleaning products, and household essentials.

Dr Sarita Robinson, an associate dean in the school of psychology and humanities at the University of Lancashire, is another prominent figure in this movement. She argues that prepping should not increase panic and anxiety, but rather provide a sense of control and readiness. These examples illustrate that the movement includes both ordinary mothers and academic professionals committed to family safety.

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Future Directions for Safety Messaging

The authors hope to conduct further research into these two distinct types of preppers to develop more effective public messaging. Professor Klofstad emphasized that you cannot necessarily give the same message to everybody regarding disaster preparedness. The goal is to understand which demographic is more receptive to different types of appeals.

By understanding the specific motivations of young women and other emerging demographics, experts believe they can create more targeted and successful preparedness campaigns. This nuanced approach could help encourage a broader segment of the population to engage in essential preparedness behaviors, ultimately enhancing community resilience against future global shocks.