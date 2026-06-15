Young woman who fell to her death in dramatic rope jump tragedy is buried in Brazil

A 21-year-old woman who died in dramatic fashion, after two rope jumping instructors threw her from a bridge without harnessing her to security equipment, was buried Sunday in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state.

Helicopter with singer Oliver Tree on passenger list collides with another in Brazil , killing 6Mayhem mars euphoria as New York City celebrates the Knicks' first championship in 53 yearsUFC brings its trademark mayhem to the White House as President Trump celebrates 80th birthdayAP Entertainment WireTentative deal on ending the Iran war sends stocks soaring while oil prices fallLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanySolar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energyChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsWhy ordering takeout or calling the dog walker might lead to a happier relationshipPope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidReseña:"Disclosure Day" es un Spielberg clásicoA tentative deal is reached to end the Iran war and Trump orders a stop to the US naval blockadeThe Afternoon WireMayhem mars euphoria as New York City celebrates the Knicks' first championship in 53 yearsUFC brings its trademark mayhem to the White House as President Trump celebrates 80th birthdayAP Entertainment WireTentative deal on ending the Iran war sends stocks soaring while oil prices fallLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanySolar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energyChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itToo sick to work, but can they prove it? New Medicaid rule worries patientsWhy ordering takeout or calling the dog walker might lead to a happier relationshipPope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidReseña:"Disclosure Day" es un Spielberg clásico





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Woman dies after being thrown from bridge without secured bungee cord in BrazilThree men were arrested in connection with the Saturday incident on the Skeleton Bridge Trail in Limeira, according to the São Paulo Governor’s Office.

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Brazil police confirm arrests after woman dies in bungee jump fallBystanders reported that the main safety rope had not been secured to the woman’s harness and tried to warn the men.

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Brazil Bungee Jumping Horror: Young Woman Thrown to Her DeathA 21-year-old woman was thrown to her death in a bungee jumping incident in Brazil. The incident occurred on Saturday when Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was thrown from Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, Sao Paulo. The woman was seen in disturbing footage being thrown from the bridge and falling to her death. The incident has sparked a public outcry, with many calling for the arrests of the men who fled the scene.

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Oliver Tree documented fun-filled day in Brazil in last social media post before shocking deathTree visited Brazil as one of the stops on his “The World’s First World Tour” where he performed in Sao Paolo on June 6.

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