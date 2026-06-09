Young Washington Box Office Forecast: Historical Biopic Aims for $105M Domestic Amid Summer Competition

The historical biopic Young Washington, starring William Franklyn-Miller as George Washington, releases on July 3 during Independence Day weekend. Forecasts project a $28 million domestic opening and a $105 million total gross, though it faces competition from Minions & Monsters, Supergirl, and Toy Story 5.

The upcoming historical biopic Young Washington , set for release on July 3 during the Independence Day weekend, delves into the early life and rise of George Washington before he became America's first president.

Directed and co-written by Jon Erwin, the film stars William Franklyn-Miller as George Washington, with a supporting cast that includes Mary-Louise Parker as his mother Mary Ball Washington, Ben Kingsley as Virginia lieutenant governor Robert Dinwiddle, Andy Serkis as British Army officer Edward Braddock, and Kelsey Grammer as American planter Thomas Fairfax. Notably, while George Washington has appeared in various television series such as The Crossing and as a secondary character in productions like Hamilton and The Patriot, there has never been a major feature film that focuses squarely on him as the central figure.

Young Washington aims to fill that gap, portraying the formative experiences and personal trials that shaped the future Founding Father. Box office projections indicate that Young Washington could earn between $23 million and $35 million in its domestic opening weekend from July 3 to July 5, with a forecast of around $28 million.

Over the course of its entire domestic theatrical run, the drama is anticipated to gross approximately $105 million, with a potential range between $85 million and $145 million. This joint production between Angel Studios and Wonder Project is expected to receive a significant boost from the holiday weekend and the overall celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

Angel Studios is positioning the film as one of its best performances to date, actively rallying its community of guild members to help make it the number one film at the box office for the semiquincentennial. However, the film faces stiff competition during the crowded summer season.

It will square off against Illumination's Minions & Monsters, which releases on Wednesday, July 1, and is projected to open with about $57 million domestically over three days and a five-day start near $91 million. Additionally, Young Washington will enter theaters in the second weekend for Supergirl and the third weekend for Toy Story 5, both of which could still outgross Young Washington during its debut period.

Despite these challenges, the projected $105 million domestic total would place Young Washington above several high-profile releases this year, such as Wuthering Heights ($84 million), Mortal Kombat 2 ($79 million), and The Housemaid ($70 million). As a historical drama, it also offers counter-programming value against the typical summer blockbuster slate. The film has steadily built momentum over the past year. Its initial teaser trailer, released in October 2025, has garnered more than 7.3 million views on YouTube.

A more recent trailer launched in mid-April has already accumulated over 10.9 million views on the same platform, signaling growing awareness and interest among general audiences. According to its official synopsis: "Before he was the Father of a Nation, he was a soldier fighting to survive. A single misstep thrusts young George Washington into the center of a global conflict, testing his honor, loyalty, and courage.

As alliances crumble and the frontier erupts into war, he must confront not only his enemies but the man he's becoming. This is the untold story of Young Washington.

" Angel Studios has also revealed that Young Washington is one of eight movies on its ambitious 2026 slate, which includes Jeff Daniels' The Brink of War (August 14), Owen Wilson's Runner (September 1), Tommy Lee Jones' Angel and the Badman (October), and Sam Worthington's Zero A.D. (Christmas). This diverse lineup underscores the studio's focus on high-profile, star-driven projects throughout the year





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