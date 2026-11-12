Young voters are not buying socialism. They want a made-in-America future

The Republican Party faces a young voter crisis as 73% backed Democrats in midterms, driven by housing costs and doubts about the American Dream.

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’Young voters sent warning after warning to a Republican Party that remained tone-deaf, and one came wrapped in foil. When astudent complained that a burrito should not cost $20, some conservatives shifted the blame by lecturing young Americans to cook at home, eat ramen, find roommates and work additional jobs.

"Burrito-gate" produced plenty of online jokes, but the frustration was never merely about lunch. It was about whether hard work still produces a better life.brought voters under 30 close to an even split in 2024 and won a majority of young men, proving that this generation was willing to move right.

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However, the midterm election proved they were just as willing to move left toward the party they believed offered a more affordable future. A Fox News Voter Poll found that voters under 30 supported Democratic House candidates by 73% to 25%.. The same national poll found that 57% viewed capitalism favorably, while only 33% viewed socialism favorably.

However, 69% believed the economy favors the wealthy. This shows the Republican hurdle: Americans believe in capitalism but doubt that today’s economy allows everyone to participate in the American Dream. A recent Harvard Youth Poll found that only 20% of young Americans said the democratic socialist label would make them more likely to support a candidate, while 31% said would make them less likely and 45% said the label made no difference.

Economic frustration gave Democrats an opening, but it did not turn an entire generation into blanket socialists. The Republican Party of family, faith and freedom tells young men to"man up," work hard, marry, become fathers and provide for their families. Young women are expected to"do it all" by working, building careers, marrying and becoming mothers. Building a Made-in-America life requires all young adults to afford bills, groceries and rent instead of living paycheck to paycheck.

If they cannot afford housing of their own, guess where they are living? They are living with parents who are absorbing the affordability gap. The Federal Reserve found that 47% of adults ages 18–29 received outside help paying an expense, while 49% of adults under 30 lived with a parent, up 12 percentage points since 2019.

Republicans cannot tell young men to man up or promise young women a future of homeownership, marriage and children while their parents are forced to finance the gap between a paycheck and independence.attainable housing , removes barriers to ownership and turns a paycheck into independence. The strongest defense of capitalism is to build a nation of owners. Right now, young voters experience the economy through rent, debt, bills, not through ownership of their first home.

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Republicans should measure success results that families can see: faster permit approvals, more starter homes and rent or mortgage. , outdated zoning and land-use restrictions, and barriers to manufactured housing limit supply and increase construction costs. Every Democratic proposal should face a litmus test: Does it produce more homes or just more government handouts to compete over the same limited supply?

Scarcity only benefits investors by keeping more Americans renting longer, while existing homeowners gain equity as restricted supply drives property values higher. Local governments collect development fees, and large developers easily absorb delays that drive smaller builders out.

Ultimately, every added fee and delay lands on the bill of first-time homebuyers.the American Dream of homeownership through executive order by directing federal agencies to reduce regulatory barriers and create best practices for states and localities, including caps on permitting timelines and fees. He expanded that affordability agenda by directing the creation of a pilot program to proactively cancel mortgage-insurance premiums after qualifying homeowners build sufficient equity, lower refinancing costs and promote lower-cost factory-built housing.

Republicans must accelerate these reforms and require officials receiving federal housing dollars to report permit times, construction fees and the number of homes produced in real time. The American Dream should be measured by homes built, costs reduced and more first-time buyers becoming homeowners. Capitalism wins when a paycheck becomes savings and those savings become a down payment on a home.

Republicans can tell young men to man up and young women to do it all, but they must build an economy in which stepping up still leads to a home, a family and a future. That is how Republicans defeat socialism: Make the American Dream affordable again.