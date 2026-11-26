New data from The Lancet reveals a dramatic drop in sexual activity among UK youth. Bryony Gordon argues this reflects high self-respect and a rejection of past norms.

Young adults in the United Kingdom are engaging in sexual activity at rates lower than any previous generation, according to new data published this week. The National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyle s indicates that one in three individuals aged 16 to 24 have never had sex, marking a significant departure from historical trends. This shift has prompted columnists like Bryony Gordon to view the statistic not as a decline, but as a positive cultural evolution.

Survey Reveals Dramatic Drop in Sexual Activity

The study, published in The Lancet, analyzed responses from more than 6,700 participants across the UK aged between 16 and 59. The results show that two in five women aged 16 to 24 and more than a quarter of men in the same age bracket reported never having engaged in sexual intercourse. This means approximately 33% of young people are virgins, a drastic jump from nearly one in five during the period between 1990 and 2010. The data also highlights a decrease in frequency for older groups, with the average person aged 16 to 44 reporting sex only twice a month, compared to four times in 1990.

Also read Older Adults Are Revealing The Things They No Longer Enjoy As They’ve Aged

Researcher Links Trends to Technology and Living Situations

Soazig Clifton, lead researcher and honorary associate professor at University College London, described these findings as striking. She noted that such surveys typically reveal only minor changes over time, making the current magnitude of difference unusual. Clifton suggested that digital technology is playing a driving role in these behavioral shifts. The way younger generations spend their time socializing online has fundamentally altered their offline interactions and social dynamics. Additionally, the rise in Neets and young people living with parents longer creates practical barriers to sexual activity due to a lack of privacy.

Bryony Gordon Rejects Sex Recession Label for Revolution

Writing for The Times, Bryony Gordon celebrated these statistics as a victory for young people. She recalled her own sexual experiences in the late 1990s and 2000s as perfunctory, degrading, and lacking in mutual pleasure or clear consent. Gordon argued that her generation was conditioned to view sex as a currency to be spent rather than a connection to be savored. She believes the current generation possesses higher standards and self-worth, refusing to compromise on intimacy or give themselves to the first person who shows interest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cultural Shift Prioritizes Self-Respect Over Promiscuity

Gordon points out that notions of consent were barely spoken about in her youth, and feminist movements were sometimes twisted to collude with male bad behavior. She recalled being shocked in her late 20s when a man asked what she liked in bed, viewing such care as abnormal rather than respectful. The current trend suggests a generation that knows their bodies and minds and is unwilling to accept unsatisfactory encounters. This contrasts sharply with the promiscuous landscape of previous decades.

Reframing the Narrative Around Modern Intimacy

While some media outlets describe these findings as a sex recession, Gordon believes that term is too depressing and inaccurate. She argues that society is witnessing a proper sexual revolution driven by young people who are unwilling to compromise on such an important matter. Given the confusing signals of the past, this newfound chastity is a surprise but also a sign of health. The data supports the idea that young people are prioritizing respect and quality over quantity in their romantic lives.