Young Tech CEO Quits and Sues Laser Company for Discrimination

A young tech CEO, Ben Szutor, quit and sued a laser company for discrimination after claiming they wouldn't let him fly first class to help his 'fear of flying'. He upgraded himself to first class on international business trips without informing the company's investors.

A young tech CEO quit and sued a laser company for discrimination - claiming they wouldn't let him fly first class to help his ' fear of flying '.

Ben Szutor, who earned £110,000 a year, upgraded himself to first class when making international business trips without telling the company's investors, a tribunal heard. The 31-year-old CEO - who was recognised by Forbes on their '30 under 30' list - wanted 'more space and seating that reclines', it was heard. He was later questioned about why he needed upgraded flights because the company's policy required a medical reasoning.

Mr Szutor eventually got a doctor to rubber-stamp the expenditure because his 'fear of flying' allegedly gave him 'migraines' and 'panic attacks'. But he later quit the company complaining of age and disability discrimination accusing the board of putting him 'under tremendous amounts of stress' and 'forcing' him to go through an 'unnecessary occupational health examination to prove my conditions'. He took legal action but his claims were dismissed at an Edinburgh employment tribunal.

Ben Szutor, 31, who earned £110,000 a year, upgraded himself to first class, a tribunal heard. Mr Szutor joined Skylark Lasers Limited in February 2020 as a Laser Engineer after graduating from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. The Hungarian-born engineer boasts on his LinkedIn that he was 'recognised in Forbes 30 Under 30 for contributions to photonics and quantum technologies'. Edinburgh-based Skylark Lasers is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialised UV lasers, founded in 2013.

Less than two years after joining the company, in January 2023, he was appointed as Chief Technical Officer and then in June was promoted to CEO. Though a 'highly motivated and skilled engineer', Mr Szutor had 'no prior experience' of being a CEO so training was offered by the company to get him up to scratch, the tribunal heard.

The engineer's salary was increased to £110,000 with a £40,000 bonus on the table if he could hit revenue targets and budget effectively. However he struggled to meet those targets and the company was operating at a loss, the tribunal heard. Despite the difficult financial situation, he upgraded himself to business class and first class on flights to Japan and China without discussing it with his colleagues, it was alleged.

In April 2024, Paul Atkinson, a partner at Par Equity - Skylark's financial backers - raised his concerns about the CEO's indulgences at meeting. After the meeting, Mr Szutor emailed Mr Atkinson regarding his concerns and explaining why he needed more space. He wrote: 'As I said, I have a fear of flying and I get very ill on long-haul flights.

'I still flew out to San Francisco three times for business and never even considered upgrading myself as the business could not afford it. 'I was also not short on time, so I could afford to just feel nauseous for a day or two when flying. 'This year I've flown on three long-haul flights within three months over weekends with an extreme amount of work on my shoulders.

'I filled out 12 appraisal documents, submitted a grant proposal and prepared a board pack among many other things on these flights, which I couldn't have done any other way. ' He said on a flight to China, upgrading from business to first class made the flight cheaper and on a flight to Tokyo the pricing was similar if not lower.

He concluded: 'I understand your points, and given my situation with the board I should have at least notified you.

' But at a meeting in May 2024 the Chair of Par Equity's board Ewan McLellan again raised concerns about Mr Szutor's travel arrangements. He was said to be 'anxious about the impression which this would give to investors.

' Mr Szutor replied it was because of a medical issue, which was allowed under company policy, but he did not give any further information on what that issue was. In July 2024, responding to 'significant turmoil' among the board of directors, Mr Szutor sent another email to Mr Atkinson addressing the concerns on his upgraded flights. He said: 'Accusations were made for misuse of funds, flying on higher class to business meetings.

'The extra cost of these were £5,800, yet these travels secured the company over £180,000 of sales. 'As I said to you, I decided to fly on higher class for medical reasons, which I will be able to prove in due course. ' Later that month, Mr Szutor emailed the board that he would be travelling to Taiwan and Hong Kong with another colleague for work.

Mr McLellan replied that while the trips were important, 'the company policy is economy class travel and this policy will not be changing while we are relying on investor funds to support the business'. Mr Szutor replied: 'As discussed previously, due to an existing medical condition, I am unable to fly long-haul without meeting certain requirements… 'Please let me know if you and the board are unable to support my medical needs to attend these meeting





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Discrimination CEO Laser Company First Class Fear Of Flying Heriot-Watt University Skylark Lasers Limited Par Equity Ewan Mclellan Medical Condition Investor Funds Medical Needs Travel Arrangements Medical Reasons Medical Examination Medical Needs To Attend Meetings Medical Needs To Prove Conditions Medical Needs To Prove Medical Reasons Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Attend Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove Medical Needs To Prove

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