Young Spaniards Rediscover Catholicism Amid Secularized Times

In Spain, a new wave of young adults is embracing Catholicism, marked by a surge in adult baptisms and vibrant youth movements like Hakuna, even as overall church attendance remains low.

In a country where Catholicism has long been intertwined with cultural identity yet church attendance has dwindled, a quiet revival is stirring among young Spaniards.

Parishioners pray in the crypt of the Sagrada Familia, sunlight streaming through stained-glass windows illuminates visitors gazing upward, and in a Madrid square, pilgrims once gathered for a papal visit. These images capture a faith that has shaped Spain for centuries, but today's youth are rediscovering it in unexpected ways. For 26-year-old Paula Cabral, raised with what she calls a 'Catholic but never practicing' upbringing on the Canary Islands, the turning point came through a song.

Listening to a youth group's music, she felt as though God were speaking directly to her. She joined the group, and now attends weekly meetings and Mass.

'You get a restlessness about an emptiness that you don't know how to fill,' Cabral says. 'God is the one looking for you first, but you need to go meet him. ' Her story reflects a broader trend: after decades of secularization, some young Spaniards are seeking faith, challenging the church to adapt and embrace a more inclusive message. Church leaders and experts see the success of youth movements and a surge in adult baptisms as signs of renewed interest.

The Rev. Josetxo Vera, spokesperson for Spain's Catholic Bishops Conference, describes these seekers as 'drawing near with a look of surprise,' calling it 'an excellent opportunity that bursts forth from heaven, not from the church.

' In recent years, movements like Hakuna have flourished. Starting in the early 2010s in a Madrid parish, Hakuna began with college students gathering for Eucharistic adoration, a short lecture, and a meetup at a local bar. It became an official lay organization in 2017 and now has about 35,000 members, including Cabral. The group has expanded to volunteer trips and concerts, releasing seven records.

Its founder, José Pedro Manglano, a priest, attributes the movement's appeal to a focus on joy and community.

'It's the Holy Spirit, we're the first to be surprised,' he says. Most members are lapsed Catholics, but there are also converts. Across Spain, more than 13,300 baptisms of people over age 7 were counted in the latest annual report from the bishops' conference. At Easter Vigil this year, some 13,000 adults were baptized, 42% of them aged 18 to 25 - a tripling compared to a decade ago, according to conference figures.

Yet the revival is not without context. Spain, once a bastion of Catholicism, saw a sharp decline after the democratic transition. While 80% of Spanish adults were raised Catholic, only 47% currently identify as such, including a mere 2% who converted, according to a 2024 Pew Research Center survey. Weekly Mass attendance among Catholics stands at about 16%.

For many young people, religion seems foreign. José María Marrero, a friend of Cabral's in Gran Canaria, recalls attending Mass as a child 'and all you met were the old folks.

' His wife, a teacher baptized in her early 20s, says her students recently saw a picture of Jesus and asked, 'Miss, that's the Catholic one, right? ' Mónica Cornejo Valle, a religion professor at Complutense University in Madrid, warns that the apparent revival could be a 'publicity effect' driven by savvy media use. But youth leaders see opportunity. Cabral emphasizes the need to 'transmit Jesus' message with happiness, a message that's easy to understand.

' In a country where nearly 23,000 active Catholic parishes still dot the landscape, and where popular piety once coexisted with anticlerical violence, the challenge for the church is to meet young people where they are - in crypts, in bars, and in the search for meaning





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