Young sea turtles make an unexpected home in the Gulf of Oman

The basin appears to provide the green turtles with lots of food and places to hide.

, a protected wetland in the United Arab Emirates proved a perfect oasis. A team tracking nine juvenile green turtles to the sea. These channels allow them to move with the tides and show the importance of protecting the entire ecosystem, not just parts of it.

“The government of Sharjah currently protects most of this area from building development, fishing and boating—preserving the last mangrove ecosystem on UAE’s east coast,” Exeter said. “Coastal wetlands are tropical nature hotspots, providing essential nursery and foraging habitats for species including sea turtles. Wetlands are among the most threatened ecosystems globally, so we urgently need to understand how key species use both modified and protected wetlands.

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” Nine juvenile green turtles likely have plenty to eat from the algae on the basin floor. The lagoon is on the coast of the UAE. While these findings are positive for the turtles living in the protected area, their life cycle depends on nesting beaches. Many of these beaches have already been lost to coastal development, and fishing, vessel traffic, and pollution affect the other nearby areas.

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One of the turtles swam over 430 miles south to central Oman, highlighting the need for conservation management of these mobile species once they are old enough to leave critical wetland sites.

“Overall, our findings show that coastal wetlands, including engineered ones, can provide valuable habitat for juvenile turtles, provided they are designed for ecological connectivity and subsequent human pressures and threats are minimised,” concluded study co-author