New UK data reveals a sharp decline in sexual activity among young adults. Analysis of the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles shows rising virginity rates and fewer encounters among Gen Z.

Recent data published in The Lancet indicates a significant shift in intimate behaviors among young adults in the United Kingdom. The National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyle s, released this week, documents a historic decline in sexual frequency and a notable rise in virginity rates for individuals aged sixteen to twenty-four.

Key Statistics on Virginity and Frequency

The survey, which examined more than six thousand seven hundred individuals, found that two in five women between the ages of sixteen and twenty-four had never engaged in sexual activity. Additionally, more than a quarter of men in that same demographic declared themselves virgins. Consequently, one in three young adults in this age bracket have not had sex, representing a drastic increase from the nearly one in five rate observed between nineteen ninety and two thousand ten.

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Decades of Declining Sexual Encounters

The report also highlights a reduction in the frequency of sex for the broader population aged sixteen to forty-four. The average person now reports having sex only twice a month, a sharp contrast to the four times monthly average recorded in nineteen ninety. This long-term trend underscores a fundamental change in how younger generations approach physical intimacy compared to their parents or grandparents.

Expert Analysis on Technological and Social Causes

Soazig Clifton, lead researcher and honorary associate professor at University College London, described the findings as striking. She noted that while surveys typically show small incremental changes, the scale of difference in this study is relatively unusual. Clifton suggested that digital technology plays a driving role in this shift by altering how younger generations socialize and spend their time.

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Practical Barriers and Economic Factors

The data also points to economic and social structures as potential contributors to this chastity. The rise in Neets, defined as those aged sixteen to twenty-four who are not in education, employment, or training, correlates with longer periods of living with parents. Clifton noted that this practical reality creates challenges in finding private spaces for sexual encounters, thereby influencing behavior.

Redefining Intimacy Through Higher Standards

Despite terms like sex recession being used to describe the trend, many observers view this as a positive sexual revolution. It suggests a generation unwilling to compromise on consent and respect, rejecting the casual intimacy norms of the past. This shift reflects a prioritization of self-worth and emotional connection over sexual activity as a social currency.