Young Miko's Unstoppable Journey Continues with Deluxe Album and Arena Tour

Young Miko's music reflects her journey through various genres, driven by her powerful vocals. Her deluxe album represents her healing process after a period of self-discovery, and she will embark on her first-ever arena tour, spanning across 11 countries.

Why Feid Says Young Miko Will Always Be Unstoppable: There Are So Many Things That Make Her Incredibly Authentic. Young Miko 's music is a reflection of her journey through various genres, from R&B to Afrohouse to drum and bass, all driven by her powerful vocals.

The artist's healing process after disconnecting from herself and feeling lonely is represented in her deluxe album, which features collaborations with Clarent, De La Rose and Destin Conrad. This album is a continuation of her 16-track 2025 set, created in different hotel rooms while she was on tour. The deluxe album marks a new chapter in Young Miko's career, following her refreshed mindset after a period of self-discovery.

The artist, born María Victoria Ramírez de Arellano Cardon, has been recognized for her achievements, receiving the Unstoppable Award at the 2026 Billboard Latin Women in Music gala. With a renewed sense of purpose, Young Miko will embark on her first-ever arena tour, promoted by Live Nation, which will span across 11 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Spain and Italy, kicking off July 3 at Denmark's Roskilde Festival and wrapping Nov. 5 at the Barclays Center in New York





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