Young Miko and Rauw Alejandro Showcase Boricua Excellence on 'Aquel Diciembre'

Young Miko and Rauw Alejandro join forces for 'Aquel Diciembre,' which is featured on Miko's deluxe release 'Do Not Disturb; Late Checkout.'

have released their new collaboration “Aquel Diciembre. ” On the tropic-tinged track, the pair trade verses and reminisce on one unforgettable rendezvous from December.the track on Wednesday with a short Instagram clip.

In the video, Young Miko stands in a gray suit with a cropped jacket before Alejandro appears in a similar outfit as a snippet plays.

“Tu quieres con Rauw y Miko a la vez,” the pair can be heard singing, which translates to, “You want Rauw and Miko at the same time. ” Of course, the teaser made fans online go crazy. Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert Announcement Sparks Chaos Among Lineup“There are so many artists who are yearning for change, for more fun. Music is in really good hands right now,” she said before specifically naming the R&B musician.

“There’s this artist named Destin Conrad, who is also queer and makes incredible music,” she said.only featured Puerto Rican Latin trap star Eladio Carrión because he “just made sense on the album,” as Miko toldin November. “With this , it was such an introspective project that I was just trying to capture where it was emotionally. I was just in my little world. I wasn’t really chasing features or collaborations,” she said, adding, “a lot just like happens organically.

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