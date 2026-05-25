Young men storm Congo hospital treating Ebola patients, Trump says Iran deal should include additional countries joining Abraham Accords

A group of young men stormed a hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo that was treating patients with Ebola, demanding the bodies of their kin. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of healthcare workers and the challenges of containing the outbreak. In other news, US President Donald Trump has said that any deal to end the war in Iran should include additional countries joining the Abraham Accords.

A group of young men stormed a hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo that was treating patients with Ebola , demanding the bodies of their kin.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of healthcare workers and the challenges of containing the outbreak. The Ebola outbreak in Congo has been complicated by aid cuts, armed rebels, and community anger, making it difficult to control the spread of the disease. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public health emergency, but the response has been hindered by these challenges.

In other news, US President Donald Trump has said that any deal to end the war in Iran should include additional countries joining the Abraham Accords. The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements between Israel and several Arab countries to normalize relations. The statement was made as talks on ending the war in Iran are proceeding. Global shares have gained and oil prices have fallen following the statement.

In a separate incident, a photo has captured tear gas drifting across a mountain road during protests in Bolivia. The protests have been ongoing for several weeks, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of the president. In a lighter note, a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up for sale, with its future uncertain. The statue, known as Nipper, has been a popular landmark in the city.

In a bizarre incident, a raccoon was found drunk in a Virginia liquor store and passed out on the bathroom floor. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the store and the community. The top 9 grilling mistakes and how to fix them have been highlighted in a recent article, with experts providing tips on how to achieve perfect results.

Pope Leo XIV has made a historic apology for the Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery, a move that has been welcomed by many. In sports news, Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden has won the Indianapolis 500 auto race, beating David Malukas in a close finish. The win is the closest in the history of the race, with Rosenqvist crossing the finish line just ahead of Malukas.

The win has been celebrated by Rosenqvist and his team, with the driver pumping his fist in triumph





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Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kinA local hospital official says that angry young men stormed a hospital treating Ebola patients at the heart of an outbreak in eastern Congo, demanding the bodies of their relatives.

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Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kinA local hospital official says that angry young men stormed a hospital treating Ebola patients at the heart of an outbreak in eastern Congo, demanding the bodies of their relatives.

Read more »

Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kinA local hospital official says that angry young men stormed a hospital treating Ebola patients at the heart of an outbreak in eastern Congo, demanding the bodies of their relatives.

Read more »

Young men storm Congo hospital treating Ebola patients, US-Iran deal in the works, and moreYoung men stormed a hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo where Ebola patients are being treated, demanding the bodies of their relatives. The incident highlights the challenges that healthcare workers face in the DRC, where the Ebola outbreak has claimed numerous lives. The Red Cross has been working tirelessly to provide medical care and support to those affected by the outbreak, but the situation remains dire. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has announced a proposal to end the war in Iran, but his plan has been met with skepticism by some Republicans who have taken a hard line on the issue.

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