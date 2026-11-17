Four seniors at San Antonio Independent School District’s Young Men’s Leadership Academy made campus history with SAT scores that topped 1,000, marking a major academic milestone for the East Side school and strengthening their college applications.

Four seniors at San Antonio Independent School District’s Young Men’s Leadership Academy made campus history with SAT scores that topped 1,000, marking a major academic milestone for the East Side school and strengthening their college applications.

The students, Jonas Castro, Michael De Leon, Ayomikun Ogunlana and Dazzell Moore, credited their teachers, classmates and years of preparation for their success. Their scores helped the campus stand out in the district and across the state, according to the school. Castro said being surrounded by motivated classmates made a difference.

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“We’re around some of the brightest minds in San Antonio, so that kind of helps us,” Castro said. De Leon earned a 1330, the highest SAT score in school history. He has attended the campus since fourth grade and said the achievement resulted from long-term effort.

“I’ve been working on this my whole life, really,” De Leon said. “I’ve always been preparing, always trying to be the best that I can be. ” The students said they studied for weeks before the test, but they also described the SAT as the product of years of work in the classroom. The seniors are also involved in athletics and extracurricular activities.

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Ogunlana, who scored a 1240, said he plays soccer and runs track. He also plays piano and enjoys drawing. Moore said the school’s culture emphasizes academics first, especially for student-athletes.

“If any one of us is slacking off, then they would be like, ‘You know, you got to pick it up because you need a decent grade to play sports,’” Moore said. “And it’s always academics first. You’re a student-athlete before you’re an athlete. ” According to 2025 Texas Education Agency data, the average SAT score in Texas was about 964.

All four Young Men’s Leadership Academy seniors scored well above 1,000. The students plan to use their scores as they apply to their top college choices. Ogunlana said he hopes to create ideas and products that can help people in the future.

“I see myself making ideas and making useful things that people can use,” he said. The seniors will now focus on finishing the school year and taking the next steps toward college. See the average SAT scores by districts below: Read also: 3 NEISD elementary schools will close next school year