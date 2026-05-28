Young MC, a renowned rapper, performs on stage at the Falls Music Festival in Lorne, Australia, on December 30, 2011. The event features various artists, including C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, and The Commodores.

Young MC performs on stage on day two of the Falls Music Festival on December 30, 2011 in Lorne, Australia . , C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, and others, all of them participating in the 16-day “national exposition” kicking off June 25 and wrapping up July 10, with musical performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night..

“I HAVE INFORMED MY AGENTS THAT I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING AT THE FREEDOM 250 EVENT,” he writes. “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan,-backed. I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.

”Drake Celebrates All of His No. 1 Albums & No. 1 Hot 100 Hits: 'Records Broken Carry on My Name' RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Prompts Hilarious Response From Rihanna After Saying She's Sad Because 'We Still Haven't Had Any New Music'anniversary event.

“The celebration will unite and showcase all 56 U.S. states and territories in a single World’s Fair-scale event,” reads the blurb. “This is an opportunity for visitors from across America to experience an unforgettable celebration of the people and traditions that define our nation.

” Also featuring carnival rides and stations showcasing the cultures of all 56 American states and territories, the festival will mark the finale of President Donald Trump’s year-long Great American State Fair, which also involves activations in state fairs across the country. The twice-impeached president for the celebrations in July last year, with the White House promising at the time that the administration would “throw the greatest birthday party in American history.

”: “Contrary To Rumor, Morris Day & The Time Will Not Be Performing At The ‘GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR. ’” A caption for the post adds “It’s a no for me,” with a smiley-face emoji wearing sunglasses.

Born in London, England, to Jamaican immigrant parents, and raised in New York city, the 59-year-old Young MC was one ofAs a songwriter, he’s credited with two 1989 smashes for Tone-Loc that enjoyed crossovers, not just in the U.S. music scene but on charts and airwaves around the globe.

“Wild Thing” went to – at the time, the genre’s highest peaking hit on the flagship chart – while “Funky Cold Medina” nearly duplicated the feat, reaching a No. 3 best. In the same year, he nabbed another classic, this time as a solo artist with “Bust a Move,” which blasted to No. 7 on the Hot 100 and won a Grammy Award for best rap performance.





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