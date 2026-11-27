First-time buyers like Sam Price and Katie Downham are bypassing leasehold flats for freehold houses in London, citing long-term stability and avoiding hidden costs.

Sam Price and Katie Downham recently completed the purchase of their first home in Richmond, south-west London, firmly rejecting the option of buying a flat in favor of a property they intend to keep for decades. The couple, aged 29 and 28 respectively, acquired a two-bedroom house in April 2025 for a total of £395,000, demonstrating a clear shift in preference among younger buyers away from traditional starter apartments.

Financial Strategy and Mortgage Structure

Both Sam Price, a product designer, and Katie Downham, a quality and service support agent for an electronics firm, managed to save a 20 percent deposit entirely on their own without relying on financial assistance from their parents. They secured a five-year fixed mortgage deal carrying an interest rate of 4.36 percent structured over a 40-year repayment term.

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Under this agreement, the couple currently pays £1,393 per month. Their decision to aim for a longer-term financial commitment was driven by a desire to avoid the cyclical costs associated with moving, such as solicitor fees and stamp duty, which would have applied if they had purchased a flat as a stepping stone property.

Leasehold Complexities Drive House Preference

Katie Downham emphasized that the couple wanted a property with the potential to be their forever home, noting that the difficulty of getting on the housing ladder and the high costs surrounding purchases made a permanent solution more appealing than a stop-gap measure. Sam Price added that his previous experiences in the rental market made him determined not to be beholden to a landlord or a freeholder.

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The couple cited significant concerns regarding leasehold complications, service charges, and cladding issues that have made selling or remortgaging flats difficult in recent years. Flat owners in British cities have faced a challenging market, with analysis by E Surv Chartered Surveyors showing that nearly two in five London flats changed hands for less than their previous purchase price during the year to August.

This statistic excluded brand-new properties and focused on flats owned for between five and ten years. Sam Price noted that negative feedback from friends and social media, including reports of a friend being forced to pay £1,000 for new fire doors, reinforced their decision to avoid leasehold arrangements where permission is required for minor alterations.

Market Trends and Statistical Shifts

Sam Price and Katie Downham are part of a growing demographic trend where first-time buyers are skipping the traditional starter flat for houses that allow for long-term growth. According to mortgage data from Barclays, houses accounted for 83 percent of first-time buyer purchases in October 2026, a significant increase from 77 percent recorded two years prior.

Conversely, the proportion of first-time buyers choosing flats has declined steadily. Barclays data indicates this figure fell from 23 percent in October 2024 to 20 percent the following year, and further down to 17 percent in the most recent year. This shift highlights a changing priority among younger purchasers who are increasingly focused on long-term security over short-term affordability.

Separate research from the same bank found that a quarter of non-homeowners want their first purchase to be their forever home. This preference rises to 29 percent among Gen Z buyers, who cite certainty over their living situation, space for changing needs, and the desire to avoid the stress of moving again as primary motivations. Cost remains a factor, with 17 percent explicitly avoiding flats due to the burden of service charges and leasehold fees.

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Stamp Duty Implications for Future Moves

The financial logic behind the couple's choice is further supported by the current stamp duty landscape. As first-time buyers, they did not have to pay stamp duty on the first £300,000 of their £395,000 purchase price, resulting in a liability of £4,750. This relief provided a significant saving that helped make the larger house purchase viable.

If Sam Price and Katie Downham had chosen to buy a flat in a more central location as a starter home, they would have faced the prospect of paying another stamp duty bill upon eventually upgrading to a house. Under current rates, the stamp duty on a £395,000 property without first-time buyer relief would have jumped to £9,750, effectively doubling the transaction cost.

While the couple acknowledges that their two-bedroom house is not large, they consider it sufficient for their current needs and potentially for one additional family member in the future. Sam Price stated that if they decide to have children, they plan to have only one, making the current size appropriate for their long-term plans.

This strategy reflects a broader desire among young professionals to escape the uncertainty of the rental market and the restrictions of leasehold living. By paying the initial premium for a house, Price and Downham are investing in the freedom to customize their living space and the security of owning a freehold property without ongoing obligations to management companies.