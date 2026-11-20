Young Greens faces criticism after promising up to £120 for students skipping school for UK protests. Political opponents condemn the move while organizers defend the right to peaceful demonstration.

The Young Greens, the official youth branch of the Green Party, has announced a funding initiative that will reimburse members for travel expenses incurred while attending mass student protests across the United Kingdom on Friday. This decision has triggered a fierce political backlash, with opposition figures condemning the move as an attempt to encourage children to skip school for political agitation. The program allows participants to claim costs for trains, buses, and hotels associated with the International Youth Strike events.

Protest Funding Details and Reimbursement Caps

Young Greens has established an internal 'access fund' designed to remove financial barriers to participation in the upcoming demonstrations. The fund will cover up to £120 per person for travel and accommodation expenses. Specifically, members travelling up to 200 miles to a local protest site will receive a flat payment of £60. For journeys extending beyond this distance, an additional £10 will be added for every 30 miles traveled. The total reimbursement is capped strictly at £120 per individual. This funding structure is drawn directly from the Young Greens annual budget, which is allocated by the parent Green Party organization.

Also read Joanne Young Abuser Philip Young Sentenced After Court Convictions

Political Condemnation and Safeguarding Concerns

Senior Conservative figures have launched a scathing attack on the Young Greens policy. Shadow home secretary Chris Philp described the initiative as shameful, arguing that the party is effectively paying young people to leave their classrooms. He linked the protests to recent violent unrest in European cities, particularly France, and warned that Green Party co-chair Caroline Lucas cannot avoid responsibility for potential disorder. Lord Walney, a former independent adviser on political violence, echoed these sentiments. He called the policy outrageous and suggested that Green councillors should be stripped of their safeguarding responsibilities unless the party clearly excludes school-age children from eligibility.

Organizer Defense of Right to Demonstrate

Young Greens leadership has firmly rejected accusations that they are inciting violence or encouraging truancy. Co-chair Jo Dowbor promoted the strikes on social media, framing them as the start of a longer movement against global conflict and inequality. She urged followers to express their frustration through peaceful political participation. Co-chair Cyn Muthoni emphasized that the right to free expression must not be limited by economic status. The leadership stated that the fund ensures all young people, regardless of their financial background, can voice their demands for a fairer society. They maintained that the Friday Youth Strike is a lawful and peaceful event.

Advertisement

Wider Labor Union Support and Action Plans

The student protests are supported by broader labor organizations, including the University and Colleges Union. Jo Grady, the general secretary of the University and Colleges Union, called for 'guerrilla' style demonstrations as part of a National Day of Action. She expressed support for various forms of engagement, from rallies to workshops, emphasizing the need for visible and active participation. Campaign group Socialist Students reported that thousands of students from over 300 educational institutions plan to walk out of schools, colleges, and universities. These demonstrations aim to oppose increased defence spending and education cuts in more than 130 towns and cities across the UK.

Impact on Education and Future Mobilization

The financial support offered by Young Greens is expected to significantly increase turnout among students who might otherwise be unable to afford travel to protest hubs. Critics argue this artificially inflates the size of the left-wing movement and undermines the education system. Supporters contend that the intervention is necessary to democratize political access and allow marginalized voices to be heard. The Young Greens have indicated that this is not a one-off event but part of a sustained effort to advocate for systemic change. The organization remains focused on maintaining the peaceful nature of the demonstrations while expanding their reach and influence in the upcoming political discourse.