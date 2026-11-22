Jo Dowbor, co-chair of the Young Greens, faces backlash after reports revealed she organizes conferences for major financial firms supporting the fossil fuel industry.

Jo Dowbor, the 27-year-old co-chair of the Young Greens, is facing intense scrutiny following revelations that she organizes high-level business conferences for major financial institutions linked to the fossil fuel industry. While Ms. Dowbor frequently urges activists to dismantle what she describes as a capitalist neoliberalist system, she has simultaneously facilitated events for the derivatives industry, a sector critical to the profitability and risk management of global oil and gas producers. These conflicting roles have sparked accusations of profound hypocrisy from political opponents and raised serious questions about the alignment of her personal professional activities with her public political ideology.

Ms. Dowbor has worked for the City firm Derivia Intelligence since 2024, where she helped organize business conferences in lavish hotels across the globe for participants in the derivatives industry. The global derivatives market holds a gross market value of approximately £17 trillion and serves as a vital mechanism for oil and gas industries, as well as major fossil fuel consumers like airlines. These financial tools allow producers and refineries to lock in prices, thereby protecting themselves from the volatility of falling oil prices and ensuring financial stability in a fluctuating market.

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Her professional portfolio includes producing agendas for five annual Futures and Options World conferences held in London, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Hong Kong, and Dubai. A LinkedIn profile associated with her, identified as Josefina D, indicates that she secures and manages more than 30 high-profile speakers at each of these events. This extensive organizational role places her directly at the intersection of political activism and the financial infrastructure that supports the very industries she claims to oppose through her political advocacy.

Recent events organized by Ms. Dowbor have featured sponsors and attendees that are deeply embedded in the fossil fuel sector. In November of last year, she served as the producer for a conference in Dubai hosted in a five-star hotel, which was sponsored by Marex, a trading firm operating an oil desk since 1988. Another key sponsor was CME Group, which explicitly offers traders direct exposure to the crude oil market. Attendees at this event included representatives from JP Morgan Chase, which was identified in the Banking on Climate Chaos annual report as the world's largest financier of fossil fuels.

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Earlier in April, weeks before her unsuccessful bid for a Green Party local election candidacy in London, Ms. Dowbor helped organize a conference at the Hotel Okura in Amsterdam. This event included a session specifically titled Energy Derivatives and the New Demand Landscape, further highlighting the direct connection between her professional work and the energy commodities market. A 2024 report by Imperial College Business School, commissioned by JP Morgan, noted that the derivatives market facilitates activities related to the extraction, production, or consumption of commodities directly linked to greenhouse gas emissions creation.

Despite her professional engagements with these financial entities, Ms. Dowbor maintains a radical public persona. At an International Youth Strike rally in London last week, she addressed a crowd of activists, declaring, I am not asking you to join the Green Party, but we all must play a part in this game and bring down this capitalist neoliberalist system. This speech was inspired by recent protests in France and was delivered just days after she walked away from reporters after the event, declining to address the emerging controversy regarding her employment.

The disparity between her political rhetoric and her professional activities has drawn sharp criticism from the Conservative Party. Tory chair Kevin Hollinrake stated that the hypocrisy is breathtaking, arguing that there appears to be one rule for Green activists and another for everyone else. This comment underscores the growing political tension surrounding the internal consistency of environmental leaders who maintain careers within industries they publicly condemn. The controversy adds a layer of complexity to the Young Greens leadership, challenging their credibility with grassroots supporters.

In response to the allegations, a Green Party spokesman told the Mail on Sunday that having a day job in event logistics does not equate to endorsing every sponsor present in the room. This defense attempts to separate Ms. Dowbor's personal employment from the political stance of the organization she helps lead. Ms. Dowbor, who was born in London but raised in Argentina, has a history of engaging in high-profile political activism, including a previous incident involving a photograph of a T-shirt stating The Malvinas belong to Argentina.

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Her recent political campaign in London ended in defeat, which may complicate her standing within the party moving forward. The juxtaposition of her eco-socialist ideals with her work for Derivia Intelligence presents a significant narrative challenge for the Green Party. As the derivatives market continues to play a critical role in the energy sector, questions about the ethical boundaries of political activism and professional employment are likely to intensify among voters and party members alike.