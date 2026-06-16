Young Girl Saves X-Men 2 from Major Changes

A young girl's simple explanation helped preserve the movie fans know today, X-Men 2. Released in 2003, the film became a major success both critically and commercially. Years later, one of its editors revealed how close it came to being altered.

nearly changed course before a young viewer stepped in. A simple explanation from a studio executive 's daughter helped preserve the movie fans know today. Released in 2003, the film became a major success both critically and commercially.

Years later, one of its editors revealed how close it came to being altered. Before the movie reached theaters, the team behind X-Men 2 held a friends-and-family screening. Former Fox Filmed Entertainment chief Tom Rothman attended and felt the story was complicated because of its use of Cerebro, illusions and shifting realities. According to editor John Ottman, that concern could have led to major changes.

Ottman recalled on Half the Picture that Rothman's young daughter was also present. After the screening, her father asked if she understood the film. The girl immediately stood up and walked everyone through the story. Ottman remembered her explaining the different realities and so forth, which convinced the adults that audiences would be able to follow the plot.

She saved that movie, Ottman said. His daughter saved that film. The confusing section involved Jason Stryker, the mutant son of William Stryker. Using his powers, Jason trapped Professor Charles Xavier in an illusion and attempted to manipulate Cerebro into wiping out mutants.

Mystique later intervened by impersonating Stryker, while Storm and Nightcrawler helped rescue Xavier before disaster struck. Looking back, Ottman admitted that nobody knows what changes would have been made had the studio decided to simplify the movie. That's how crazy filmmaking is, he said. Fortunately, the film remained untouched and went on to become one of the standout comic book movies of its era.

Directed by Bryan Singer, the sequel brought back familiar faces like Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry, Anna Paquin, James Marsden, and Rebecca Romijn, while also introducing Alan Cumming's fan-favorite take on Nightcrawler





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X-Men 2 Young Girl Major Changes Studio Executive Cerebro Illusions Shifting Realities

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The 10-year-old girl who saved X-Men 2John Ottman, the editor of X-Men 2, credits a 10-year-old girl for having 'saved' the final version of the movie. The girl's breakdown of the complex plot helped to relieve the tension and uncertainty surrounding the film's release.

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