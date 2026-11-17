Culinary tourism is booming in the Philippines as returning chefs and international experts like Chele Gonzalez blend local heritage with global techniques to transform the country's fine dining scene.

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Please email studios@latimes.com. Culinary tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global travel industry, and Asia is one of the most popular destinations for jet-setting gourmands. But once you’veThe Philippines makes a strong case with its deliciously distinct culinary heritage, which blends indigenous ingredients with influences absorbed over centuries, from Chinese traders and Malay migrants to Spanish and American colonizers.debuted its first Philippines guide last year, shining an international spotlight on the country’s fine-dining restaurants.

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In the United States, Filipino restaurants have also earned stars in recent years, includingNow, many young Filipino chefs like Raphael Dimarucut are returning home to open their own restaurants after working in some of the world’s best kitchens. At, Dimarucut serves wood-fired European fare using a mix of local and imported ingredients, bringing dishes and techniques he learned abroad to Filipino diners. This cross-cultural exchange is crucial to elevating the country’s gastronomy.

Spanish chef Chele Gonzalez has been instrumental in putting Filipino food on the global stage. He moved to the Philippines 15 years ago after working at renowned Spanish restaurants including elBulli, Arzak, Mugaritz and El Celler de Can Roca. At his flagship restaurant,, he takes a research-driven approach to exploring the country’s culinary traditions and foodways, visiting new regions each year to build relationships with farmers and food artisans.

Diners are even invited into the research lab for an experimental snack at the start of their meal, such as Carabao mango fermented with bubod. The wild-yeast rice culture, similar to koji, gives the national fruit a sour, savory complexity that Gonzalez likens to Camembert cheese. This year’s menu is dedicated to hand-harvested heirloom rice, honoring the endangered grain and the hardworking rice farmers of the Cordillera mountains for their critical role in preserving the country’s culinary identity and biodiversity.

Rice appears not just as a grain but also in condiments like miso, rice vinegar, shpio garlic and buro, a funky seafood-and-rice ferment. One of my favorite dishes from this menu was the abalone arroz caldo, an unforgettable take on the beloved Filipino comfort food, slow-cooked with a rich seafood and pork broth and Unoy red rice. Diners can buy the rice by the kilo.

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Next year, Gonzalez turns his attention to tubers, with six months of research and development leading up to the menu’s launch. , a 24-seat modern chef’s counter. Diners have clear views of the kitchen, and every step of cooking and plating happens in front of them with meticulous precision. The current menu frames each course as a deep dive into a single ingredient, from tuna and lamb to pumpkin and chocolate.

Menu themes change every few months, and past themes have included Harry Potter and Star Wars.to Manila for a two-day pop-up. Zabala added local accents, such as swapping the usual borage blooms atop his signature beef tartare on tempura shiso leaf for petite santan flowers.

“I genuinely believe that the Philippines is one of the most exciting culinary destinations in Asia, with enormous potential that the rest of the world has yet to discover,” Zabala says. “There is so much identity, history, diversity and talent in the country. ” It was Zabala’s first visit to the Philippines.

He already had some familiarity with Filipino cuisine from living in Los Angeles and working with several Filipino team members at Somni, but he came away with a renewed appreciation for ingredients like calamansi and ube.

“My biggest recommendation would be to arrive with an open mind and really immerse yourself in the culture,” Zabala says. “Filipino cuisine has so many layers, colors, traditions and influences, and I think the best way to discover it is through curiosity, without too many expectations or comparisons. ” Along with the food, Zabala says the extraordinary, heartfelt hospitality he experienced stood out.

“There is a genuine warmth in the way Filipinos welcome visitors, and you can really feel how proud they are of their country, their traditions and their food. They want to share it with you and that makes the experience very special. ”While chefs in recent years have reimagined Filipino flavors in creative tasting menus, the heart of traditional Filipino cuisine is casual, communal dining.

Jordy Navarra puts an upscale twist on the kamayan feast at, a Michelin-starred restaurant where diners eat with their hands off banana leaves. Toyo serves a tasting menu, too, but the kamayan feast is the more distinctly Filipino experience. , where you can find the best pandesal in the city, made with a slow-fermented sourdough base. The grab-and-go bakery is in Karrivin Plaza, an unassuming mixed-use complex in Makati that looks like an apartment building at first glance.

It’s home to several cool cafes, restaurants, bars and shops, including, the best place to buy locally made home, body and heritage food products, from unrefined mascobado sugar rocks and fermented coconut-nectar vinegar to heirloom grains and bean-to-bar chocolate.

Excellent small-batch chocolate makers are emerging, andFor a crash course on the Philippines’ Chinese heritage, take a walking food tour of Binondo, the world’s oldest Chinatown, withis a fun ice cream shop, listening lounge and cocktail bar in one, with innovative Filipino flavors like a PB&J-inspired scoop made with pili nuts and grape jam.in Tagaytay makes an ideal lunch stop on a day trip from Manila, pairing panoramic views of Taal Lake and its active volcano with classic Filipino dishes like sisig and sinigang, a sour soup with a medley of local vegetables and your choice of protein.

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Tofu wrapped in taro leaves and braised in coconut milk is a delicious vegan option, while chargrilled chicken inasal is always a crowd-pleaser. , an authentic Spanish roasting house in a stunning modern building inspired by the Taal Volcano. Downstairs is casual, family-style à la carte dining, while the tasting menu served upstairs could go toe-to-toe with fine-dining restaurants in Spain.

Heavenly jamón croquetas, deep-fried cochinillo pig’s ears and grilled grouper in a luscious garlicky collagen emulsion are just a few highlights. Makati and Bonifacio Global City are the most convenient and safest areas for travelers to stay in Metro Manila, with lots of dining and shopping nearby.just celebrated its 50th anniversary and is the grand dame of luxury hotels in the city. They don’t build lobbies like this anymore, and elegant Christmas decorations go up as early as September.

The third-floor gallery club lounge overlooks the lobby, with culinary presentations and live music performances throughout the day, plus a museum-quality collection of 20th-century Filipino art. The Peninsula also offers flexible check-in and check-out times, guaranteeing room availability as early as 6 a.m. with advance notice. That’s very useful, considering how early most flights from the United States arrive in Manila. Unwind after the long flight with a traditional Filipino hilot massage using warm banana leaves and virgin coconut oil.

Nearbyalso has a lovely spa and fitness center. Its version of hilot includes dagdagay, a foot massage that uses rattan sticks to knead the soles of your feet, along with percussive tapping, an interesting alternative to standard reflexology. Fairmont Gold guests get complimentary 30-minute extensions on 60-minute treatments, plus prompt WhatsApp butler service. You’d be remiss not to venture outside the country’s capital to explore the rest of the archipelago, too.on Siargao Island was awarded a Michelin Key last year.

With only 10 villas and no written menus, the resort makes executive chef Thorsten Killian essentially your private chef, happy to accommodate guest requests, teach cooking classes and even introduce guests to his fisherman, who delivers the fresh catch. Killian impresses with his fine-dining chops, from modernist spherified coconut vinegar atop fresh tuna macarons to French haute cuisine, such as light, savory prawn mousseline paired with steamed lapu-lapu grouper and tom kha sauce, a nod to his Thai heritage.

Coconuts and rice are the main crops on Siargao, enjoyed in pusô and coconut parfait desserts. Nay Palad’s all-inclusive rates cover all food, drinks and activities, even unlimited boat excursions and spa treatments. Options range from a full-day tour of the island’s cave pools and tidal pools, with a freshly grilled beach picnic, to island-hopping boat rides for snorkeling.

ForThe writer’s meals at Chele and Asador Alfonso, including the collaboration dinner at Gallery by Chele, and her stay at Nay Palad Hideaway were hosted. The hosts had no input on the content of this article. Amber Gibson is a luxury travel advisor with FORA Travel and journalist specializing in hotels and restaurants. Her bylines include The Wall Street Journal, The Telegraph, Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure.

Amber graduated as valedictorian from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

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