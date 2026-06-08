Young Elvis Tribute Artists Shake Up Tupelo, Mississippi

A group of young boys and men, ranging in age from seven to 17, took the stage at the Tupelo Elvis Festival's youth tribute artist competition, showcasing their dedication to recreating the experience of seeing Elvis Presley perform.

Nearly 50 years after Elvis Presley 's death, a group of young boys and men shook up his hometown, Tupelo, Mississippi, intent on keeping his legacy alive.

The Tupelo Elvis Festival's youth tribute artist competition, which took place on June 4, 2026, brought together competitors ranging in age from seven to 17, some of whom have dedicated an enormous amount of time and energy studying the king's voice, mannerisms and style. Unlike impersonators, who pretend to be Elvis and sometimes present a characterized version of the king, tribute artists strive for authenticity. They are careful to specify they are Elvis tribute artists.

Some of the competitors wore costumes created by B&K Enterprises Costume Co., a company licensed to recreate Elvis' outfits and provide costumes for Elvis movies, musicals and TV shows. The competitors rehearsed their renditions of Elvis' songs, including 'My Boy' by Elvis Presley, before taking the stage. Ayden Maloy, 16, from Logansport, Indiana, performed at the competition. Gibbs Jones, 11, rested his hands on a jeweled belt while showing off his costume for the competition.

Tucker Gladden, 17, from Madison, Mississippi, rehearsed his rendition of 'My Boy' before taking the stage. The performers paid their tributes, getting the audience clapping, singing and swaying along to their Elvis covers. Ultimately, RJ Hursey, a 14-year-old from Bloomington, Illinois, won the competition. Before the competition, the tribute artists toured the Elvis Presley Birthplace, a sprawling complex that includes the home where Elvis was born and the church where he was first exposed to Southern gospel music.

The competitors have been inspired by various reasons, including the 2022 'Elvis' movie, their admiration for Elvis' faith and charity, and even their distant relation to Elvis. Some said they had been performing Elvis songs since they were 3 years old. For 16-year-old Ayden Maloy, it was the way Elvis' music helped him during a difficult time in his life that helped motivate him to begin performing as an Elvis tribute artist three years ago.

The competitors have a deep respect for Elvis and his legacy, and they strive to recreate the experience of seeing him perform for people who may not have had the chance to see him in his lifetime.

'We're not trying to be him,' said Tucker Gladden, 17, from Madison, Mississippi. 'We want to recreate the experience as much as we can for people that maybe didn't get to see Elvis in their lifetime.





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A new generation of Elvis tribute artists compete in the king's hometownA group of young Elvis Presley tribute artists, ranging in age from seven to 17, competed in the king’s hometown last week as part of the Tupelo Elvis Festival.

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Young Artists Pay Tribute to Elvis in His HometownA group of young boys and men have taken to the stage at the Tupelo Elvis Festival's youth tribute artist competition, paying tribute to the king in his hometown.

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Young Elvis Tribute Artists Compete in Hometown FestivalThe Tupelo Elvis Festival hosted a youth tribute artist competition where participants aged 7-17 showcased their dedication to authentically honoring Elvis Presley's legacy through music, dance, and licensed costumes.

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