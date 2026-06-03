Young Creators Make a Mark at the Box Office

Kane Parsons and Curry Barker are two young creators who have achieved success at the box office with their low-budget horror films 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession.' Their achievements have been a surprise to many, as they have defied the odds and achieved success in a highly competitive industry.

The film industry is witnessing a new wave of young creators making a mark at the box office . Kane Parsons , a 20-year-old director, has become the youngest to achieve the No. 1 film at the box office with his horror flick ' Backrooms .

' The film, which had a budget of $10 million, reportedly grossed $81 million in its opening weekend. Parsons' feature film stars Oscar-nominated actors Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve. The film's success can be attributed to its unique storyline, which follows a group of scientists who discover an eerie dimension that comes in the form of seemingly-never-ending vacant indoor spaces.

The film's target audience is predominantly young people, with nearly 85% of audiences being under 35 years old, according to PostTrak data. Parsons' achievement is an extraordinary one, as it has put butts in seats in a measure that could not have been anticipated. This feat is not unique to Parsons, as another young creator, Curry Barker, has also made a splash at the box office with his low-budget horror film 'Obsession.

' Barker's film made $17 million in its opening weekend, outpacing box office projections that had it making less than $10 million. The film's success has been attributed to its unique storyline, which follows a young man who uses a novelty toy to make a wish that a friend he has a crush on falls in love with him.

The film has now grossed over $100 million domestically and $150 million worldwide, making it a significant achievement in the film industry. The success of these young creators has been a surprise to many, as they have defied the odds and achieved success in a highly competitive industry. Their achievements serve as a testament to the power of creativity and innovation in the film industry





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