Young Cleveland Guardians Prospects Turning Heads Throughout the Organization

The Cleveland Guardians have had a strong track record of developing pitching prospects in-house over the past couple of years. And to begin the 2026 campaign,

Feb 19, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Daniel Espino during media day in Goodyear. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images The Cleveland Guardians have had a strong track record of developing pitching prospects in-house over the past couple of years.

On Sunday, May 31, Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti explored the farm system a bit, discussing how some of"I think we've seen a number of guys throughout the minor leagues make developmental progress and make strides to being effective major league pitchers," Antonetti shared.

"Whether that's guys that are in a starting rotation or, in the bullpen, but right now we have a group of major leaguers that pitch pretty effectively... "And we know over time, I'd say we're gonna have to rely on that minor league group, and when we have those needs, hopefully they're ready to step in... ", Stephen has worked his way down to a 3.33 ERA and 1.370 WHIP across 54 innings this season in Akron.

He joined them after averaging a 2.53 last season across stops in Low-A, High-A and Double-A, markingHis strikeout mark of 49 is one of the better marks in the system, but what makes him so intriguing is his ability to stay composed on the mound. Giving up 52 hits and 22 walks, he has gotten himself out of a pinch countless times and avoided letting innings run away from him.

Taken out of high school, the 20-year-old has performed well across stints in Low and High-A. Last season, he pitched across 85.1 innings and 22 outings, throwing a 3.48 ERA and 1.254 WHIP. This season, those numbers have remained sharp as he has pitched to a 3.82 ERA. His WHIP has jumped a bit, coming in at 1.434, but his strikeout efficiency has grown. He is currently striking out roughly 12 batters every nine innings, an impressive mark.

While he is still a bit unpolished, attempting to gain more consistency with his command and control, he possesses a major-league-ready arsenal. If he keeps this pace up, he could end up being a big-league contributor in the next two to three years. And if he can slowly but surely develop longevity in his appearances, he will get the nod to play at Progressive Field.

At this point in his career, he looks like a bullpen arm, but that isn't a negative. He has heat and control, both of which could position him to be a legitimate high-leverage arm. Across 17.1 innings this year with the Clippers, he has a 5.19 ERA, but is striking out a remarkably high 14 batters per nine innings.

Outside of a four-run outing against the Iowa Cubs back in early May, he has only given up six runs across 19 games played. He is working to become a more regular rotational bullpen arm, which will eventually put him in a spot to make the jump to the major league level. CADE CRACAS Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling.

He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.





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