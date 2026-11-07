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Young child dies in Cupertino two-vehicle crash, driver arrested

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Young child dies in Cupertino two-vehicle crash, driver arrested
Ca · Santa Clara County · Cupertino
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A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cupertino on Friday afternoon and the driver of one of the vehicles has been arrested, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cupertino on Friday, Santa Clara County Sheriff's officials say.on Friday afternoon and the driver of one of the vehicles has been arrested, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the crash happened shortly after noon at the intersection of North Tantau Avenue and Pruneridge Avenue near the Apple Park Visitor Center. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a woman and child with serious injuries. They were both transported to the hospital where the child later died. The man who was driving the other vehicle had minor injuries, which he was treated for at a hospital and later released.

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Investigators found probable cause to arrest one of the drivers on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter.

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"This is a heartbreaking tragedy for everyone affected," said Captain Neil Valenzuela of the West Valley Patrol Division. "Our thoughts are with the child's family and loved ones as they navigate an unimaginable loss. "Sheriff's officials did not give the ages of the victims involved, including the child. It is not clear if the three people mentioned were the only occupants of the two vehicles involved.

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