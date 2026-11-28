Cici Willoughby shares her experience as a young carer for her father Neil, diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy. Learn about the challenges and impact on her life.

For 11-year-old Cici Willoughby, Sunday mornings were defined by caddying for her father, Neil Willoughby, at local golf courses. Although the young girl recalled primarily eating Mars bars while following her father, these outings established a deep bond between them. Neil was known as a kind and precise man who prioritized family time, making his sudden behavioral changes all the more confusing for his children.

Early Signs of Visual Processing Deficits

During one of these golf sessions, Cici noticed her father struggling to fill in his scorecard, a task he had previously managed without any issues. He would occasionally play off someone else's ball and fail to keep track of his own progress on the course. At home, he began misjudging the location of objects, such as clinking his cup against his plate during dinner.

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These subtle signs were initially dismissed as clumsiness, which contradicted Neil's character as a very particular and precise individual. He blamed his declining abilities on his eyesight and visited an optician four times. Despite having perfect 20/20 vision, he was prescribed progressive lenses. An ophthalmologist eventually confirmed that his eyesight was entirely fine, shifting suspicion toward a neurological cause.

Delayed Diagnosis of Rare Dementia Variant

It took over two years from the onset of symptoms for Neil Willoughby to be referred to a neurologist. At the age of 54, he received a diagnosis of posterior cortical atrophy, a rare visual variant of Alzheimer's disease. This condition primarily affects visual and spatial processing abilities while typically sparing memory function in its initial stages.

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When Cici was 13 years old, her parents finally disclosed the diagnosis to her and her brother. Cici, who was then a teenager, described feeling devastated by the news. She had viewed dementia as an ailment affecting only the elderly and found it difficult to comprehend that her father could suffer from the condition.

Transition to Young Carer Responsibilities

Cici quickly assumed the role of a young carer, helping her mother and brother support their father. In the early stages, her duties included practical assistance such as making tea and ensuring Neil took his medication. However, witnessing her father lose his confidence and independence was emotionally devastating for the teenage girl.

She struggled to balance her school life, socializing, and the typical changes of puberty while managing her father's declining health. Cici later admitted that dealing with these heavy responsibilities contributed to her developing depression. She felt isolated in her experience, noting that few people her age faced similar caregiving burdens.

Systemic Gaps in Support for Young Carers

Support groups offered little comfort initially, as Cici found herself being the youngest person in rooms filled with people in their mid-50s. Statistics indicate that four in five dementia carers in the UK have reached a crisis point at least once, with seven in ten reporting that their own health has suffered. Only 2.5 million people in the UK currently look after someone with dementia, highlighting the scale of the issue.

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The Daily Mail and Mail Force charity recently launched a fundraising appeal to support Dementia Carers Together. This program, run by the Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland, aims to provide practical advice and support to families. The Prime Minister has backed the campaign, emphasizing the intense pressures faced by unpaid carers across the country.

Long-Term Impact and Professional Advocacy

By the time Cici Willoughby left home for university at 18, her father required full support with personal care. She experienced intense grief at the prospect of no longer being able to care for him directly, leaving the responsibility to her mother and brother. Her early exposure to the condition shaped her future career path in healthcare and advocacy.

After university, Cici worked for a rare dementia organization for several years, eventually becoming a trainee psychotherapist and dementia educator from south London. Her father, Neil, passed away in December 2021 at the age of 64. Cici's journey from a young caddy to an expert in her field underscores the profound and lasting impact of caring for a parent with rare dementia.