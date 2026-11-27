Young Automotive Group and Goldenwest Credit Union announce a Black Friday sales event running through Nov 30 2026 featuring financing rates as low as 5.24 and $1000 Amazon gift cards for qualifying buyers.

Young Automotive Group has launched an extensive Black Friday Sale s event across its Utah dealership network, designed to help drivers navigate the winter transition with reliable transportation. The promotion runs from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30, 2026, and includes exclusive incentives from financing partner Goldenwest Credit Union. Families can access interest rates as low as 5.24 percent and receive a $1,000 Amazon gift card with qualifying vehicle purchases.

Young Automotive Group Black Friday Sale Details

Jared Price, variable sales director at the Young Automotive Group, noted that the Thanksgiving period traditionally brings high demand for automotive services and vehicle purchases. While Black Friday is often associated with retail electronics and home appliances, the company emphasizes that winter readiness makes vehicle acquisition a priority for many residents. The dealership group aims to provide significant savings to customers who need dependable transportation for the cold months ahead.

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The sales event is active at every Young Automotive Group dealership location throughout the state. Buyers have the opportunity to review inventory and finalize deals on-site during the four-day window. The group has structured the promotion to offer immediate financial relief while ensuring that customers drive home in vehicles capable of handling local winter conditions. This strategic timing addresses the practical needs of Utah drivers facing hazardous road conditions.

Goldenwest Credit Union Financing Benefits

Goldenwest Credit Union is collaborating with the dealership group to provide competitive financing options for the Black Friday promotion. Teresa Webb, senior vice president at Goldenwest Credit Union, stated that the organization prioritizes the financial wellbeing of its members by offering industry-low rates during this sales period. The partnership allows qualifying buyers to secure annual percentage rates as low as 5.24 percent for terms up to 36 months.

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These preferential rates are available to well-qualified buyers who maintain a FICO credit score of 740 or above. The financing must be arranged onsite at a Young Automotive Group dealership. Goldenwest Credit Union, USU Credit Union, and Weber State Credit Union are accepted as lending partners for this specific promotional offer. All transactions must be completed by Nov. 30, 2026, to qualify for these financial terms.

Payment Deferral and Additional Incentives

Buyers can further manage their cash flow by utilizing a deferred payment option offered through Goldenwest Credit Union. The first loan payment is deferred for 90 days from the date of vehicle purchase for eligible members. This delay allows purchasers to allocate funds toward down payments or other holiday expenses without immediate pressure from monthly installments. The offer applies only to Goldenwest financing for 2018 or newer vehicles.

Young Powersports is also participating in the Black Friday Sales event, extending the 90-day no-payment option to powersports vehicle buyers. Additionally, every qualifying vehicle transaction includes a $1,000 Amazon gift card for the buyer. This incentive is provided by both Young Automotive Group and Goldenwest Credit Union to help customers manage other holiday costs. The gift card cannot be combined with other offers and is limited to one per vehicle purchase while supplies last.

Customer Impact and Service Benefits

Teresa Webb highlighted that the collaboration between financial and automotive departments ensures quick and quality service for customers. The combined efforts of Young Automotive Group and its banking partners aim to simplify the car-buying process during a busy seasonal period. Members who deposit, lend, and insure with Goldenwest Credit Union receive integrated support that has sustained the organization for over 90 years.

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These incentives are particularly relevant for Utah residents planning Thanksgiving reunions or traveling during the winter holiday season. Reliable transportation mitigates the stress of cold-weather road hazards and ensures that families can meet their seasonal obligations. The combination of low financing rates, payment deferrals, and gift card bonuses provides comprehensive financial support for new vehicle owners.

All promotional offers expire on Nov. 30, 2026, and are subject to specific terms and conditions. The Amazon gift card has no cash value and cannot be replaced if lost or stolen. Buyers must verify their eligibility and review the complete details with dealership finance managers to secure these benefits. The Young Automotive Group and Goldenwest Credit Union encourage qualified shoppers to act quickly to take advantage of these limited-time deals.