Young Artists Pay Tribute to Elvis in His Hometown

A group of young boys and men have taken to the stage at the Tupelo Elvis Festival's youth tribute artist competition, paying tribute to the king in his hometown.

Nearly 50 years after Elvis Presley 's death, a group of young boys and men have taken to the stage at the Tupelo Elvis Festival 's youth tribute artist competition .

The competitors, ranging in age from seven to 17, have dedicated an enormous amount of time and energy studying the king's voice, mannerisms and style. They are careful to specify they are Elvis tribute artists, unlike impersonators who pretend to be Elvis and present a characterized version of the king. The tribute artists strive for authenticity and some have even created their own costumes, inspired by B&K Enterprises Costume Co., a company licensed to recreate Elvis' outfits.

Tucker Gladden, 17, from Madison, Mississippi, said, 'We're not trying to be him, we want to recreate the experience as much as we can for people that maybe didn't get to see Elvis in their lifetime.

' The young performers have been inspired by various sources, including the 2022 'Elvis' movie, their admiration for Elvis' faith and charity, and even discovering they were distantly related to the king. Some have been performing Elvis songs since they were just three years old. In an afternoon of dazzling outfits and daring dance moves, the performers paid their tributes, getting the audience clapping, singing and swaying along to their Elvis covers.

Ultimately, RJ Hursey, a 14-year-old from Bloomington, Illinois, won the competition. Before the competition, the tribute artists toured the Elvis Presley Birthplace, a sprawling complex that includes the home where Elvis was born and the church where he was first exposed to Southern gospel music. Charles Session, 15, from Morrilton, Arkansas, said, 'It feels so surreal to pay tribute to Elvis in his hometown, I hope that he's looking down and smiling at all these young performers.





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A new generation of Elvis tribute artists compete in the king's hometownA group of young Elvis Presley tribute artists, ranging in age from seven to 17, competed in the king’s hometown last week as part of the Tupelo Elvis Festival.

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