You won't believe the £5 cologne that's turning heads this bank holiday

Scores of men have admitted their infatuation with the under-the-radar Cremo Spice & Black Vanilla Eau de Toilette, which has been praised for turning heads. Despite its humble price tag, the cologne is putting more expensive rivals to shame, with one impressed user writing how it's just as good if not better and miles cheaper. The fragrance is a sweet yet spicy sensual blend of black vanilla and zesty cardamom, and is designed to be long-lasting and not overpowering.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Scores of men have admitted their infatuation with one under-the-radar cologne that has been praised for turning heads.

And it's doubly discounted this bank holiday. Despite its humble price tag, the Cremo Spice & Black Vanilla Eau de Toilette is putting more expensive rivals to shame, with one impressed user writing how it's just as good if not better and miles cheaper. Exceeding expectations with its sweet yet spicy sensual blend of black vanilla and zesty cardamom, this could be your new summer fragrance.

In addition to the 25 per cent sitewide sale, we have an extra 10 per cent off code giving customers a huge 35 per cent for the bank holiday weekend. Spice & Black Vanilla Eau De Toilette 100ml The Cremo Spice & Black Vanilla Spray has turned plenty of heads with its sophisticated blend of Cardamom, Tobacco and Black Vanilla.

A soft, woody and vibrant fragrance that is designed to be long-lasting and not overpowering, it's no wonder it's amassed impressive user reviews. What's more, in addition to the 25 per cent off sitewide sale, Cremo have provided Daily Mail with an extra 10 per cent off code giving customers a huge 35 per cent for the bank holiday weekend. Just use the code CREMOSPECIAL10 , valid until May 25.

Cremo bestsellers Italian Bergamot Eau De Toilette, 100ml A bright and fresh blend of Italian bergamot, neroli blossom and fresh vetiver inspired by the elegance of the Italian Riviera, the new Cremo Italian Bergamot Eau De Toilette is perfect for balmy spring and summer evenings. Cremo Palo Santo Reserve Collection Body Wash The Palo Santo's woody combination of bright cardamom, dry papyrus and aromatic Palo Santo is both elegant and comforting, and suitable for all ages.

Citrus & Mint Leaf Eau De Toilette, 100ml For a scent that turns heads and captures the scent of summer, there is the Citrus & Mint Leaf Eau De Toilett





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Daily Mail Recommends the Under-the-Radar £35 Cologne: Cremo Spice & Black Vanilla Eau de ToiletteCremo Spice & Black Vanilla Eau de Toilette is a sophisticated blend of black vanilla and zesty cardamom, earning high user reviews for its long-lasting scent and ability to turn heads.

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