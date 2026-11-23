A Japanese tuner has gotten its hands on the Land Cruiser FJ, beefing up the boxy, compact SUV for about the same price as base RAV4 in the U.S.

A Japanese tuner has gotten its hands on the Land Cruiser FJ, beefing up the boxy, compact SUV for about the same price as base RAV4 in the U.S.Toyota's compact Land Cruiser FJ is only available in limited markets, but that's not stopping off-road enthusiasts around the world from dreaming.

The latestlooks perfectly rugged and retro straight from the factory, but Japanese tuner, Kuhl, just announced a series of upgrades for Toyota's smallest ladder-frame off-roader. Even though the images released by the tuner are renderings for now, it has already started accepting orders with prices starting at ¥4,950,000 for the modified vehicle — that's close to a base Toyota RAV4 in the U.S., which starts at $31,900 before destination fees. , this new accessory kit keeps things in check.

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Kuhl's entry-level Basic Lift-Up Plan bundles ¥581,130 worth of parts, while the flagship Iron Build Full Customization Plan costs ¥1,032,130 . With a standardstarting at ¥4,500,100 , that means a Kuhl build starts at ¥4,950,000 . Of course, the larger wheels, the bull bar, the extra LED bar, the rear spoiler, and the quad tailpipes are not included in the initial packages and will require extra money.

The base model rides on a shorter version of the IMV ladder-frame platform found in the Hilux pickup and the Fortuner SUV, making it the perfect starting point for off-road-focused conversions. The Land Cruiser FJ has a compact footprint, measuring 4,575 mm long with a 2,580 mm wheelbase. The model is exclusively powered byproducing 161 horsepower , mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox and a part-time 4WD system with a rear differential lock.

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Kuhl's Basic Lift-Up Plan and the Iron Build Full Customization Plan are focused on styling and chassis upgrades. Both packages include a lift kit courtesy of ACC Easy-Up spacers, and a set of 18-inch Verz-Wheels Kross VK01 alloy wheels wrapped in white-letter Dunlop Grandtrek RT01 off-road tires. Although the 18-inch diameter matches the stock wheels, the aftermarket option has a wider offset and is shod in beefier tires giving it a more rugged stance.

For buyers who want more, the company is working on larger 20-inch and 22-inch sets by Verz-Wheels that will become available in the near future. The main difference between the two initial packages is the body kit. While the Basic Lift-Up Plan keeps the stock plastic cladding, the Iron Build specification adds off-road front and rear bumpers.

Those look like steel and should help improve the approach and departure angles of the baby Land Cruiser while exposing more of the grippy tires. The aforementioned upgrades can be paired with either the standard rectangular headlights, or the retro-flavored round LEDs.

Furthermore, Kuhl is developing more parts for the Land Cruiser FJ, including an optional steel bull bar with an integrated LED bar, a prominent roof spoiler, and quad tailpipes. More importantly, the tuner will offer custom suspension setups, uprated brakes, and a supercharger kit for the 2.7-liter engine.