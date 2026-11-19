Video captured a California immigration activist threatening to reveal Mayor Kevin McCarty's home address at a Sacramento City Council meeting after becoming angry with city policies.

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descended into chaos Tuesday after an angry resident threatened the Democratic mayor's political career and attempted to publicly reveal his home address, prompting officials to cut her microphone and temporarily recess the meeting. Video from Tuesday's city council livestream reviewed by Fox News Digital showed a woman confronting Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty during the public comment portion of the meeting, warning that protesters would continue disrupting city business if officials failed to address their concerns.

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"If you do not vote in our interest again, you will regret it," the woman said. "We protest. We stop things. We shut things down, Kevin.

And careers.

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"A woman warned Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty that he would"regret it" if city officials continued voting against protesters' interests during a heated City Council meeting. "It's time for your f---ing career to end," she said, before raising the possibility of his retirement. As council officials repeatedly attempted to restore order, someone in the audience also urged the angry woman to show decorum. The confrontation escalated further when the woman threatened to disclose the mayor's home address.

"I do not give a f--- about your privacy," she shouted. "Do you want everyone to know your address? Because now I know your address.

" Her microphone appeared to be cut as she began reciting what she claimed was the mayor's address, and a council official warned her against disclosing private information. A Sacramento City Council meeting descended into chaos on Nov. 17 after a resident confronted Mayor Kevin McCarty and attempted to publicly disclose what she claimed was his home address. As shouting erupted in the council chambers, officials called a recess and council members left the dais.

According to the newspaper, the confrontation with the woman, identified by the outlet as a local immigration activist, unfolded amid ongoing tensions over the city's Tuesday's incident marked the fifth time this year that Sacramento City Council members had recessed a meeting because of audience disruptions, according to The Sacramento Bee. The repeated confrontations have largely stemmed from activists' concerns about immigration enforcement and the city's sanctuary policies, the outlet reported.

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Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty faced a heated confrontation during a City Council meeting Tuesday after a resident threatened his political career and attempted to reveal his home address. The mayor's office declined to comment on the incident to Fox News Digital. This week's outburst comes months after Fox News Digital reported that a live microphone captured McCarty and Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes discussing whether disruptive protesters could be barred from future council meetings.

"We should go over this disruptions thing, because if we want to ban somebody in the future, like to take them out, we have to point out specifically," Talamantes was heard saying during the July meeting. The woman who confronted McCarty on Tuesday also appeared during the July meeting, when she shouted at the mayor,"Kevin, listen to me. Stop being an a--hole, dude. Listen to your f---ing constituents.

" Following the July incident, McCarty told Fox News Digital that council leaders were responsible for ensuring public meetings remained accessible and orderly.