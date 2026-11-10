'You've Got Mail' Redo: Jason Orley Directing For Warner Bros.

Classic rom-com 'You've Got Mail' is getting a redo from director Jason Orley ('I Want You Back') and Warner Bros. Pictures.

‘Being Heumann’ Composer Francesco Le Metre Tapped Into Judy Heumann’s Drive And A ’70s Punk Rock Spirit – Sound & Screen Filmstars Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks as an independent children’s bookshop owner and the corporate bookselling magnate threatening her livelihood who become pen pals online, falling for each other without realizing they’re rivals.

, the rom-com captured the emergence of email as a medium for intimacy, long before dating apps were around, and spoke to the ’90s trend of big-box bookstores squeezing out independent shops. It released via Warner Bros. in December 1998 and grossed over $250M worldwide.that stars Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, Lilly Collins and Henry Golding. Maximum Effort produced alongside Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, from a story conceived by Orley and Aptaker.

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, which he also directed for Amazon and which stars Charlie Day, Jenny Slate and Gina Rodriguez. His debut feature, the Pete Davidson comedy, premiered in dramatic competition at the 2019 Sundance Film, where it was acquired by Hulu. Also known for work alongside Davidson on his Peacock showand assorted comedy specials, he is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller..

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Creative partners since meeting at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, they set up two films at Paramount last year: the R-rated comedyKaplan and Elfont are repped by Entertainment 360 and Verve. Kaplan is also repped by Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Elfont by Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.